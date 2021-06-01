Be careful when packing food with aluminum foil paper, serious diseases can occur – Whidbey Daily News

Health News in Hindi: People of all ages Most people from jobs, businesses and studies use aluminum foil paper to pack their food. Once the food is in it, it does not cool down quickly.

Health News in Hindi: People of all ages Most people from jobs, businesses and studies use aluminum foil paper to pack their food. Once the food is in it, it does not cool down quickly. Currently the trend is growing very fast. But did you know that hot food can hurt you? As the food heats up, the effect becomes more and more intense.

By packing hot food in aluminum foil paper, the aluminum foil dissolves the dangerous substances present in the paper and mixes with the food when the packaged food is eaten. This increases the risk of other fatal diseases, including heart disease and cancer. Dangerous elements present in aluminum foil paper cause dangerous diseases in your body. Using aluminum foil paper to pack food can weaken your bones. Dangerous chemicals in it cause the bones to weaken as they enter the body.

According to health experts, high aluminum intake can cause Alzheimer’s. Its overuse also slows down the growth rate of brain cells. By packing food in foil paper, the elements present in it accumulate in the body. Which can cause problems such as asthma or breathing.

Be careful

Avoid packing hot food in foil paper. Hot food melts aluminum and mixes it into food. Use good quality foil paper to pack food. With this, avoid packing acidic items in foil paper. Do not fill the foil paper with spicy and citrus fruits.

