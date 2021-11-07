beautiful,-cold,-generous-dance

CreAcción , dazzling choreography premiered (and cheered) on Saturday night, November 6 at the Museum of the University of Navarra (MUN) in Pamplona, ​​could well close a triptych with Naked and Izkarrizketa Ilunak, works that have delimited the coordinates, mainly aesthetic, in which Metamorphosis Dance, the company they have led since Alcorcón the highly decorated Iratxe Ansa and Igor Bacovich. She, National Dance Award last year and Best Performer in the Max just weeks ago. He, recently distinguished with the Golden Sphere for Dance, a relevant award from Italy, his country of origin.

Abstract and guided by an explicit search for formal beauty, the new creation moves incessantly but controlled five precise and successful dancers by a space always dominated – and progressively invaded – by an intelligent scenographic device, devised by Bacovich, which is both lighting and decoration, white neon tubes with a life of their own that end configuring a kind of mobile plastic installation, largely responsible for the very careful aesthetics of the proposal.

The movement is overwhelming, demanding and virtuous. Ansa has decided this time to stay in control of everything from the outside and Bacovich, a stealthy feline dancer, acquires greater prominence through several solos that seem to articulate the transitions between the different scenes, which follow one another quickly and clearly orchestrated from the guidelines that seems to dictate that omnipresent and constantly transforming scenographic device.

The work, conscientiously developed by the Ansa-Bacovich tandem, has clear references and concise evocations. In formal concerns, he shows the imprint of some of the choreographers associated with the Nederlans Dans Theater (NDT), in The Hague, for whom the singer from San Sebastian danced during her stay in that house: the most abstract Jiri Kylián, the spectacularity of Sol León and Paul Lightfoot, the ingenuity of Crystal Pite… There are also echoes of that William Forsythe who deconstructs classical technique at the service of modernity, even the original music of José Belda, on many occasions, recalls those dry, metallic rhythms like lashes of Thom Willems, a fetish composer for the renowned North American choreographer. But, it should be noted, they are not imitations but codes and ways of doing that seem to be recorded in the unconscious and DNA of Metamorphosis, which it sucks from its own references.

Maybe a little exceeded in duration, it seems at times that CreaAcción tries to address the field of emotions – a hint of humor around here, an attempt at lyricism further on – but their obsessive concern can make them more for the perfection in the forms and the execution that, together with the other scenic elements, all devoid of warmth, end up favoring an atmosphere of darkness and low temperature. Beautiful, but rational and cold.

So far what is seen. But with this piece, Metamorphosis has also started an original and generous methodology, in which from minute zero it has summoned some 10 people outside of dance, mainly students from the University of Navarra, who not only were given access to the entire process, including difficulties, doubts and problems, but were also allowed offer ideas and contributions that were the starting point for the drama and choreography. With this practice aimed at creating critical and knowledgeable audiences in dance matters, they have been tremendously generous, but they have also brought new ideas and incentives for the company’s internal creative processes.

The group, which is listed as co-author of the choreography, had a meeting with the audience after the performance and, excited (one of them could not contain the tears during his speech), revealed their contributions, verifiable, to the new work. It is a way of working that also left Iratxe Ansa and Igor Bacovich enthusiastic, who do not hesitate to assure that they are considering establishing it as a way of working for future productions. An innovative and effective idea that, without a doubt, is a privilege for some spectators who, from now on, will see dance, any dance, with different eyes. The project was welcomed by the MUN, which has co-produced them, insofar as it fits in with their not inconsiderable idea of ​​making real approaches of rapprochement between the public and dance, in the context of a museum.