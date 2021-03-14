Beeple NFT Digital Artwork Mystery Buyer is an Indian based in Singapore: JPG photo bought for Rs 500 crore, payment in cryptocurrency, Indian buyer made secret to the world

Strong points:

A JPG photo of Beeple was auctioned for almost 5 billion rupees in an auction. Selling a digital image at such a high price created a worldwide panic, revealing the mysterious buyer who bought this crore digital art.

A JPG photo by American digital artist Mike Winkelmann was auctioned off for nearly 5 billion rupees in an auction on Thursday. The sale of a digital image at such a high price has caused panic. The mystery shopper who purchased this digital art from artist Mike Winkelmann called Beeple has been revealed. This photo was purchased by Metakovan of Indian descent who lives in Singapore. Funny thing is, Metakovan repaid this huge amount of money not in dollars but in cryptocurrencies.

Metakovan is of Tamil origin and founded Metapers. Metapres is a fund that collects non-fungible tokens (NFT). NFT is a type of digital asset that is operational during KOVID-19. The special thing is that people and investors interested in the digital world spend money on such things which are only online. “Non-fungible” is used for items that cannot be exchanged.

Metcovan has neither a house nor a car

Metkovan describes himself as a crypto resident who did not have a bank account until recently. They don’t have a house or a car at the moment. He started Cryptocurrency in 2013, when Bitcoin was at $ 100. Metakovan, who is a coder by profession, received this name from his mother. He said, “When I told him what I was doing, he gave a name… Metakovan, in Tamil, it means king of meta.

Metakovan lived in Canada and the United States for some time, but was unwilling to return to Singapore. They believe that NXT can redistribute wealth around the world. This is a technique that will cause changes such as those that occurred with the arrival of oil. When a new technology arrives, there is a possibility of redistributing funds from it. They believe that the right people will always rise above.

Explain that digital items are converted into unique items using blockchain technology, and then they are sold for higher prices. These assets are called NXT. In other words, non-fungible tokens. A total of 5,000 photographs have been included in this Beeple collage. It took Beeple 13 years to prepare it. He said he only prepared one picture a day. Even before that, a ten-second video made by Beeple was also selling for high prices.

Why so many prices?

NFTs range from digital illustrations to sports cards and even virtual worlds on the ground. According to OpenSea, its monthly sales reached $ 8.63 million to $ 863 million in January. A year ago, monthly sales were just $ 1.5 million. According to Alex Atala, co-founder of OpenSea, the world is the same for a human who spends 10 hours a day on a computer. Therefore, art is of great importance in the digital world.