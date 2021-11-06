“before-the-volcano-it-took-10-minutes-to-get-to-work.-now,-an-hour-and-a-half-”

Before the La Palma volcano covered the lava island, the alarm on Juan José Lorenzo’s mobile phone (51 years) sounded at 6. 40. “Now I have to wake up at five in the morning,” this school bus driver explains sadly and resigned. When his life was simpler he lived minutes away , but now it takes around an hour and a half. This disruption in your daily routine is another stone on your roof. He has been evacuated due to the proximity of the laundry to his home in Las Martelas and has been sent to the south of the island, to the Princess hotel in Fuencaliente. You are not far from your workplace, just over 15 kilometers in a straight line, but the lava forces him to cross half an island every day.

This same problem complicates the lives of many other palm trees. As if they did not have enough that their houses have been engulfed by lava or that they have been evicted because they are threatened, they also lose about three hours a day on the road and the cost of fuel multiplies. “I missed before 20 euros every three weeks. Now they are almost 10 daily. When I realized that, in addition to all the problems I have, I also had to endure this, I froze. Every time something worse than the previous thing arrives ”, says Lorenzo.

The total breakdown of communications is due to the arrival of the lava to the sea. On his way he has destroyed all the direct connections between Los Llanos de Aridane and Fuencaliente, in total, 64 kilometers of roads. The first is the most populated area of ​​the island, where banana trees sprout until they disappear on the horizon, the economic engine of La Palma. The second, a more tourist area. Hence, it houses large hotels such as the Princess, which the Canary Islands Government chose to house almost 400 evacuees whose routine, as inhabitants of the Aridane valley, the normal thing is that it takes place in Los Llanos. To go from one side to the other, you have to skirt the island’s contour along winding mountain roads and cross the tunnel that separates the two faces of the island.

Lorenzo makes his morning journey accompanied by his partner, María Candelaria Rodríguez (56 years). She also has to travel from the hotel in Fuencaliente to Los Llanos. With the help of his siblings, he takes care of his parents: “They have also been evacuated, they are in a hotel for evicted people in Los Llanos. I have to come to help them get up ”. Rodríguez explains that since the beginning of this crisis his parents have suffered a serious cognitive deterioration: “They already had some problems, but all this has increased them. They are very disoriented, they can’t find the shower faucet, nor do they know when it’s time to go to eat. ”

This situation forces Rodríguez to stay with his parents until dinner time . “The worst thing is not the three hours of car every day, it is to be lying in Los Llanos waiting for the hours to pass.” They arrive at the hotel for evacuees from Fuencaliente between 21. 00 and the 22. 00. “It is a very depressing place, we all have a sad story to tell.”

This whole situation could be partially fixed if Lorenzo and Rodríguez lived in Los Llanos. “We are looking for rental apartments, but what they are asking for is outrageous. We don’t want a mansion, we are even willing to share a flat with my brother as if we were students, just a place to live ”. At that moment he knocks on the table. “There is a lot of talk about solidarity, and most of the people are supportive, but there are also those who take advantage of it. The other day they asked us 900 euros for a flat that, before the volcano, I tell you it cost no more than 500 ”. The couple’s income consists of 1. 00 0 euros that Lorenzo charges and little more than 100 for Rodríguez’s ERTE. He worked in Puerto Naos, a tourist area now closed. “Who knows how many years pass until it is back on track.”

Juan José and María Candelaria, photographed in the center of the municipality of Los Llanos. Carlos Rosillo

Pascual Sánchez makes the opposite trip, from Los Llanos to El Charco (near Fuencaliente). “I’m a carpenter. The trip that I hit every day cannot be borne, ”he says. It must be borne in mind that La Palma is a small island, with rural areas close to urban centers and without insurmountable problems (so far) to find housing, so it was not usual to live very far from work. Sánchez’s carpentry and habitual residence are on the same street, right now in the exclusion zone due to the proximity of the laundry. You can access because you are going to work, but you cannot stay overnight. “It’s not just the traffic, I’ve never seen caravans on this island. It is above that I have to show papers to four Civil Guards before reaching the carpentry. The only thing I think about is everything the volcano is doing to us. ”

The disruption caused by the communication cut-off does not only affect the evicted. It also breaks the daily life of the inhabitants who have neither been evacuated nor lost their homes, but who live in one laundry area and work in the other. “When it’s my turn to open the bar, I get up at 4 o’clock. 45 to be there at 7 . 00 ”, says Jessica Hernández, waitress at 35 years at the Parada bar in Fuencaliente. He lives in Tazacorte, on the other side of the destruction generated by the volcano. Considering moving closer to work? “No, rents have gone up a lot because of the number of displaced people there are and because of the tourists.” So, are you considering changing jobs? “Neither, now there is nothing. The tourism sector is fatal and bananas are worse, which is where more people work. ”

The situation is even more complicated if you don’t have a car to get around the island. “We have noticed an increase in passengers on the line from Fuencaliente to Santa Cruz and then from there to Los Llanos,” explains Luis Rodríguez, manager of Transportes Insular La Palma, the concessionaire of the public bus service. This journey takes at least two and a half hours. The Cabildo de La Palma has launched a bond so that public transport is free for those affected by the volcano.

An imaginative solution to fix the connection between Los Llanos and Fuencaliente would be to enable a transport maritime. “It could be, why not?” Says Sánchez. However, from the Cabildo they indicate that this option, for the moment, is not on the table. “However, as the emergency situation evolves, new options can always be considered as the days go by,” says a spokeswoman. The Navy is working on a similar idea: the Prime Minister announced this Friday that the Army will transfer day laborers from banana plantations that are only accessible by sea in boats.

The road, no date

Beyond temporary patches, the only long-term solution is take back the road. The volcanologist and researcher at the Stavros Meletlidis National Geographic Institute, at the head of the alert network on the island, does not dare to anticipate how long it may take until it is safe to build a communication route. Explain that the laundry needs to cool down. “But he doesn’t do it at the same rate in each area. It is not the same where there is an altitude of 10 is not the same as where there are 40″. There are more possible mishaps, like hidden gases and fumes in the laundry. “And once the road engineers get to work, who are the ones who know the most about this, we must also bear in mind that cutting this type of material is not easy,” he concludes.

The director of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, speaks of about “seven months” to start construction from the moment the cone goes out, “but we cannot know anything for sure.” Before evaluating all these possibilities, the eruption must end. And, for now, the volcano is still spitting tons of lava on the road between Los Llanos and Fuencaliente.