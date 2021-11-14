Beginning of departure: new installment of the chronicles of Emmanuel Carrère since the trial for the Paris attacks

Chapter 11

1. “Aren’t we here a bit in the facts?”

It is said “trial of the attacks”, “trial of terrorism”, but these expressions mean nothing: a trial is that of the accused and that’s it, we understand each other. For five weeks we have listened to the atrocious and heartbreaking stories of some 250 victims, and sometimes we looked towards the bench to ask ourselves what those fourteen men in tracksuits could feel that behind the reflection of the glass they looked at their sneakers, waiting for this to happen, I imagine. Then it was their turn, for a week. It is a short time, but it is only about the so-called “personality” interrogations. We will see “the facts” in January, and also religion, considered the first step towards the facts. The prohibition on dealing with religion and facts is justified at this stage by the architecture of the trial, which still induces us to think about the history of the type who begins a psychoanalysis by saying: “I am willing to talk about everything except my life. private. ”

At the end of an audience, everyone has internalized its arbitrariness and its effects, sometimes comical. If one speaks of a defendant’s fondness for travel, it is permissible to say that he has been in Spain or England, but not in Egypt: he would be close to Syria and therefore to the facts. Another defendant, uncomfortable by a question from the prosecutors, may reply: “Aren’t we here a bit on the facts?” Laughter in the room, the president’s indulgent smile, the prosecutor retreats: bravo. So we talk about the before (childhood, brothers and sisters, studies, loves, eventual jobs …), the after (detention), and at least in the chapter on the antecedents, the accused give the impression of good boys a little lost. , moderately religious (even if we are on the verge of facts, this is what his lawyers continually try to establish), immoderately given over to drugs (or cost, a nuance that the president masters better and better), who enter and leave prison at the same pace reassuring petty crime. “We have not emerged from our mother’s womb with kalashnikovs”, said Mohamed Abrini. And even Salah Abdeslam who, star of the trial, has punctuated the first days of aftershocks, let’s say untimely, with the air of finding himself in one of those job interviews in which he tries to minimize small youth problems with the police: polite, smiling justly what is convenient, and everyone thanks you for respecting the rules even when there is nothing to gain or lose.

2. Terrorist criminals, plain criminals

As the perpetrators of the massacre are all dead, the accused are, by definition, only accomplices, but their degrees of complicity are very different. At the top of the chain is Salah Abdeslam, who was part of the command, who should have exploded like his brother Brahim and that the only thing he can say about why he abstained is because his belt was defective or because he was afraid or because at the last minute he thought that what he was about to do was wrong. If this belated moral scruple were established it could work in his favor, but it will not prevent him from spending in jail, but rather the rest of his life, long, very long years. At the bottom of the chain are petty criminals whose lawyers have a reasonable chance of proving that they did not participate in the attack, true, but by fluke and without really knowing it. This is where it all plays out: who knew what? Did he who rented a car or a flat do so believing he was protecting good, not very legal shenanigans or knowingly making his small contribution to the slaughter of 130 people? (1). Which legally means that it is either an association of criminals or an association of terrorist criminals. In the first case, it is not too serious: the culprit may even be released after six years in prison. In the second, the maximum penalty will be applied, whatever happens.

3. Kamikaz

Salah Abdeslam played chess in prison, although he stopped playing chess when he realized that it was forbidden by the Qur’an. In the press benches, we all rushed to the phone to see if it was true: it is not. The Prophet only forbids gambling, which is certainly not chess. It is the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia who has declared them haram (forbidden) because they waste time and money and provoke hatred among the players. I would not say hate, but what we see arising in the first interrogations is very similar to the beginning of a chess game, when the players move their first pawns with an idea already in mind. The rule is that each defendant is successively interrogated by the president and his two advisers, who take care to remain neutral and technical, and then by the three prosecutors – young, bright, clever – and then by the lawyers of the civil parties, whose intervention in this phase of the trial hardly counts, and finally his own lawyers. The game, in reality, is played by the prosecutors, who want to convince that the defendants constitute an association of terrorist criminals, and the defense lawyers who deny it, who say that they are simply criminals.

What is at stake in some debates escapes us. For example, they have spent a lot of time establishing whether Yassine Atar was nicknamed Yass. After all the prosecutors had read the SMS on his mobile, they found quite a few occasions when they called him Yass. He himself insisted that there are many others who do not call him Yass. He scrambles to defend himself, and with good reason because, according to a colleague who knows the summary better than I do, on the computer found in a garbage can in Brussels, just after the attacks on 22 March 2016, a certain Yass is spoken of several times, and this story of the seemingly innocent nickname is actually the only important point of the interrogation, the one who will tip the balance to one side or the other to determine the fate of Yassine Atar.

A little later it is Mohamed’s turn Amri who, accompanied by Hamza Attou, went to Paris to look for Salah Abdeslam on the night of the massacre to take him to Brussels. His lawyers, lawyers Negar Haeri and Xavier Nogueras, advance their pawns in the hope of later showing that he did not know very well what he was doing, that he went to Paris to get his friend out of a vehicle or drug mess, no, certainly a terrorist attack, and that what deterred him from denouncing Abdeslam when he understood what it was about was not jihadist solidarity, but simply the moral code of Molenbeek loafers: whatever a colleague does, don’t do it.

By dint of small very wise questions, Haeri establishes: 1) that his client is helpful and faithful, a guy you can trust; 2) that he likes to drive around, always crazy because he smokes his first joint as soon as he wakes up, which evidently alters his discernment a bit. Here he is relieved by his colleague Nogueras and a pawn advances further asking his client if, in addition to being helpful, faithful and a lover of driving crazy in a car, he likes to do it while listening to music. We see it coming: fundamentalist Muslims are allowed to play chess, contrary to what Abdeslam believes, but not listen to music. “Yes, yes,” confirms Amri, “I listen to music.” “What music?”. “Rap”. “What groups?”, Nogueras insists, to get us in the head that it is true, that it is true that he listens to music. “Well, Kamikaz,” says Amri candidly. The game has only just begun.

(1) 131, if we count Guillaume Valette, the survivor who hanged himself two years after descending into the psychic hells .

© ‘L’obs’. Translation by Jaime Zulaika.