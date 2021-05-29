“Being on the left is incompatible with being independent”

Posted: Saturday May 29, 2021 5:33 PM

The leader of the PSC in Parliament, Salvador Illa, accused the sovereignist left of “deceiving” the Catalans by “associating social advances with disruptive approaches that are intrinsically unfavorable”, and considered that “being on the left is incompatible with independence “.

This is what Illa said before the PSC National Council in Barcelona, ​​where he accused the government of proposing “a divisive goal that does not represent the whole of Catalan citizenship” and leads to “false expectations. which will generate frustration ”:“ Neither Catalonia will be independent, there will be neither amnesty nor referendum. ”

According to Illa, the new Catalan Executive is built on the basis of several “deceptions”, among which, according to him, appears a “particularly painful”, which consists in linking independence and social progress, an approach in front of which he defended that “to be at left is not to be independent; to be on the left is to be internationalist, in solidarity, to think of others, it is not selfishness to want to go and let others do as they can. the left is incompatible with separatist “.

Similarly, Illa criticized ERC and JxCat for wanting to “make believe” that the last decade was one of “success”, when in her opinion, “they were the ten worst of the last 300 years in the history of Catalonia “.

For this reason, the leader of the PSC stressed that his party will grant “zero days of grace” to the government, which he has announced that he will support to “finish eradicating the pandemic” and “make up for lost time, which that’s a lot, in terms of European funds ”.

On the other hand, Salvador Illa insisted on the fact that the government will decide on the pardons granted to the leaders of the trial on the basis of criteria which “are not the polls or the political situation in the short term”, but “the search for the justice, understanding, favoring the reunion of the Catalans, thinking of the future and defending the general interest “because Catalonia, he noted,” needs to take a leap forward. ”

In this sense, he has disfigured the Catalan and Spanish right which “are often afraid that things will go well” and that they therefore practice “the patriotism of fear and the revenge of cowardice”. “Patriotism is wanting people to do well in Catalonia and Spain and that means guaranteeing the right to stability, harmony and stability,” he stressed, before claiming ” those who have led to this impasse “who” do not interfere “.