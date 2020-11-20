Belarra charges Robles, accuses him of ‘harming’ government

Publication: Friday, November 20, 2020 2:03 PM

Secretary of State for Agenda 2030 and leader of Podemos, Ione Belarra, once again responded to Defense Minister Margarita Robles for once again criticizing the purple formation and making it ugly that “ maybe it hurts ”the government in becoming the“ preferred minister of the powers that want the PP to reign with Vox ”.

This was said on Twitter after the last statements by the Minister of Defense, reminding the second vice president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, that the chief executive is Pedro Sánchez. “And sometimes no one should forget that, even in government,” Robles snapped, criticizing that Podemos, in turn, acts like the government and the opposition.

Criticisms to which Belarra responded, who advised Robles that “being humble should not be flattered by the media right”. “When you are the preferred minister of the powers that want the PP to rule with VOX, you may be doing your government wrong,” he added.

The Secretary of State already replied yesterday to the Minister of Defense when she told him that banning the evictions of the vulnerable population shows the will to govern for all, “not just for the rentiers, the banks or the funds of ‘investment’ after the Robles attack. with United We Can’s position on expulsions and the conflict in the Sahara.

The decision of United We Can to present with ERC and EH Bildu an amendment to the General State Budgets (PGE) to prohibit evictions until the end of 2022 to vulnerable families did not please the Socialist Parliamentary Group, also causing some discomfort among several ministers of the PSOE.

The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, yesterday described this amendment as “absolutely abnormal”. Vice-President Nadia Calviño said the purple squad was looking for “visibility” and Transport Minister José Luis Abalos said he was not aware of the plans.

In turn, the Socialist parliamentary group considers this amendment a “political error” and denotes the “immaturity” of Unidos Podemos as a “government party”, as stated by the member of the group’s leadership. Socialist and PSC MP José Zaragoza, who also influenced the previous commitment to present joint amendments between the two parties.

Faced with this, United We may have defended that the presentation of said amendment had been communicated to the PSOE and that they were invited to join it, so it cannot cause embarrassment. However, he keeps his hand to seek an agreement with the Socialists during the parliamentary procedure of the PGE.