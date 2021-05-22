Belarra says to “increase the number of votes” we can “ask” the government to comply with the agreement

Posted: Saturday May 22, 2021 1:28 PM

Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra presented her candidacy for the post of Secretary General of Podemos at a major event in Valencia. Under the slogan “Grow”, Belarra defended in front of the activists that precisely to “grow in voice”, Podemos must “demand” from the government that it conforms “to the last letter” of the agreement.

“The gag law or the benefits of power companies have not been removed,” Belarra denounced. “All this if we were the majority would already be done. Wouldn’t all of this be approved with us? Limiting rents? We will do it,” he insisted.

Belarra also defended that “the best Minister of Labor”, by Yolanda Díaz, “must come to Moncloa”. “I will leave my skin to be the first woman president of the government. It is an honor to work with you”, he added.

With her candidacy and the slogan “ Grow ”, Belarra alludes to the growth of activists, the electoral rise, the advancement of the feminization of the party and the addition of a team that combines leaders. leading positions, territorial positions and new voices of activism and civil society.

More than 4100 guarantees in 24 hours

And it is precisely a sample of these supports that he received this Friday. Belarra obtained in just one hour the 500 guarantees needed to apply. And in 24 hours, it obtained 4,131 endorsements, the highest number of all Podemos assemblies.

Very striking figures since during the holding of Vistalegre III, Iglesias collected in these first hours some 442 amendments for his candidacy for the General Secretariat, although this is the first assembly process in which the demand for support staff and threshold have been established. It was lower, set at 150.

Launch covered by eminent leaders

Alongside Belarra are Equality Minister Irene Montero, United We Can spokesperson in Congress, Pablo Echenique, State Secretaries Noelia Vera and Nacho Álvarez and co-spokespersons for the training. violet, Rafa Mayoral and Isa Serra.

Also United We Can MEP Idoia Villanueva, State Secretary for Social Rights Nacho Álvarez, and United We Can Deputy Congress Spokesman Sofía Castañón, among others.