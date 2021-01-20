Beln Sangros, Head of Total Compensation and Management Analysis of Ibercaja Banco, Member of the ‘I Labor Compensation Awards’ jury

Beln Sangros, Head of Global Compensation Analysis and Management within the Human Resources Department of Ibercaja Banco, has been confirmed as a member of the jury of the “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” organized by RRHHDigital, with the supported by the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and sponsored by Compensa, Edenred, EY, AonyPayflow. They are designed to highlight the best initiatives in workers’ compensation and employee recognition. The deadline for delivery of projects ends on February 7.

Beln Sangrosa has over 25 years of experience in the human resources industry. He started in 1996, joining the HR team of Hipercor and in 1999 he arrived at Ibercaja, a company in which he has worked for 21 years. Within the bank, he worked as a technician in the risk unit, in charge of human resources administration and, since 2015, he has been responsible for remuneration and budget, an area from which he manages global compensation and management analysis, within the company’s people management.

It is therefore the first person confirmed (although we will announce many more soon) within the committee who will assess and put forward the best initiatives in terms of work remuneration, flexible remuneration, support and recognition of employees, digitization of benefits … in the first edition of some awards that hope to become a benchmark in the HR sector and, more particularly, in the field of labor compensation.

Discover the ‘I Worker’s Compensation Awards’

The “ I Worker’s Compensation Awards’ ‘are awards designed to highlight the best initiatives and projects in the field of workers’ compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, employee protection the physical, mental and financial well-being of workers … as a means of offering them, on the basis of digitization and flexibility, the current major trends in the field of remuneration.

The deadline for submitting projects is February 7 and, from that day on, the jury, made up of HRDs, responsible for the Compensation area and other business positions within people management, assesses, scores and value the best works received. The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a brief curriculum vitae and a photograph will be included.

These “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” are organized byRRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and have Compensa, Edenred, EY, Aony Payflow as sponsors of the competition.

