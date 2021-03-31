Beltrn from Ocio Joins McCann Worldgroup as Chief Talent Officer

McCann Worldgroup announces the incorporation of Beltrn de Ocio as the group’s new Talent Director in Spain. This is a newly created position within the corporate structure.

The incorporation of Beltrn de Ocio responds to the group’s strategic priority of managing talent with excellence and its clear positioning to actively advance in the field of diversity and inclusion as building blocks in people management, for building a more inclusive future, capable of promoting creativity and being a differentiating tool for the recruitment, retention and retention of top talent.

Beltrn joins McCann Woldgroup from GroupM, where he was previously Director of Human Resources. Previously, she worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, as HR process manager for the Consulting sector and also in the London office of Santander UK, holding various positions of responsibility, always in the area of ​​talent management and human resources.

It is also worth mentioning his time at Accenture, a company where he began his professional career in 2000 and where for 11 years he held various consulting positions in change projects and talent management for several clients of the firm, especially within the firm. Finance and telecoms sector.

Regarding this new signing, Marina Specht, CEO of McCann Worldgroup commented: “The natural evolution of the great transformation process that our Group is going through is also bringing about profound changes in the way of conceiving and managing its human resources. Our new working model is clearly hybrid and flexible, betting on the incorporation of the best talents, without physical, geographical, linguistic or cultural barriers. Our determined positioning in favor of diversity and inclusion in the broadest sense of the term requires modern people management strategies and, without a doubt, Beltrn has the capacity, experience and knowledge to carry them out. successfully implemented in our business “.

“I take up this new challenge with great enthusiasm and responsibility. Marina’s commitment and passion for Talent and for managing people and diversity were decisive for me to embark on this great project in the benchmark group on the market. In our sector in particular, people should always be at the center and we will work so that our employees grow with us, give their best version and be happy and in this way we will achieve the best results for our customers. The best bet without a doubt. “aada Beltrn from Ocio.

McCann has just revalidated its leadership as the most admired creative agency to work for for the sixth year in a row, according to the latest “Best Agency to Work for” study prepared by Scopen. “We are convinced that the incorporation of Beltrn will be a catalyst for this success, which we hope to continue to maintain for many years to come,” concludes Marina Specht.

