Bend Studio (Days Gone) formalizes the development of a new license – Old Sport Republic

Game news Bend Studio (Days Gone) formalizes the development of a new license Published on 06/02/2021 at 10:23 pm We left Bend Studio with the release of the PC version of Days Gone and the discontinuation of the Days Gone 2 project the studio goes ahead and confirms the development of a new license. When Days Gone 2 sees the light of day, it will only be for several years. Even if Sony changed its mind, the studio started developing a new title based on a brand new license that had been mentioned for a few weeks. The announcement was made in two stages. First through the interview with Hermen Hulst, then through the publication of a press release. In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, the director of PlayStation Studios spoke about the Bend Studio case: Bend Studio is currently working flat out on a new, promising franchise. The team uses the extensive open-world mechanics it developed for Days Gone. I am happy for Bend Studio. When it no longer needed to formalize this new project, Bend posted a statement on his Twitter account formalizing things. We are more than grateful for your support at Days Gone and we are sincerely honored by all of the passion our community has shared with us about our world and our characters. Your enthusiasm motivates us to keep improving and creating lifelong experiences. From Siphon Filter to Resistance Retribution, Uncharted: Golden Abyss and Days Gone, we are very pleased to announce today that we will be expanding our portfolio with a brand new license. We hope you will follow us on this new journey and we can’t wait to show you what we are working on. In the meantime, Days Gone is still available for PS4, has improvements for PS5, and the PC version of the title has recently become available.

