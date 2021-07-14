LETTER SIZE

Benefits of digital screens for video conferencing

A company that has an interactive screen always gives a better image to its customers

July 14, 2021



Digital screens in Barcelona have been part of the business world for years due to the many benefits they offer. This cutting-edge technology is very useful in particular for videoconferencing with customers, partners or partners. The digital age is characterized mainly by the shortening of distances and the improvement of communications.

A business that has an interactive screen always looks better for its customers. This will be very useful for enhancing presentations and facilitating meetings virtually. Indeed, any idea or comment is handled immediately thanks to this digital format.

Digital displays, advanced technology

One of the main advantages of this technology is the ability to streamline tasks and even delegate. Correctly defining the objectives of the employees in a company is very important to ensure its proper functioning. These screens allow you to submit work orders while a meeting is in progress.

However, there are other factors that are of vital interest when purchasing or renting this highly functional tool:

More savings. An interactive screen is a commitment to innovation and it helps reduce expenses. Materials such as paper, pens, notebooks, as well as travel or lunch can be avoided through the use of this technology. To preserve the environment. Having an interactive monitor contributes to respecting the environment. Today, companies are keen to comply with sustainable development policies in order to reduce CO2 emissions. Collaboration. In recent years, teamwork has become increasingly important as a key to business success. The ability to share documents or make changes in real time encourages collaborative relationships at work. Innovation. The modernization of businesses and enterprises has advantages and promotes branding. It is necessary that these adapt to the procedures and market requirements, for this reason an interactive screen is able to transform the space into a much more efficient workplace. Image quality. Video conferencing has improved a lot over time and guarantees optimal quality and visual characteristics. Internet connection is important, as well as sharpness and resolution.

Video conferencing increases business productivity

Technology is playing a very important role in communications and more in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Communication is a key factor in the business environment to achieve better results, so a digital signage meets these expectations.

Its use humanizes the conversation and generates more confidence than if an audio call is made. When we see a person’s face and how it is expressed through body language, the interaction is much easier.

In addition, thanks to the various functionalities offered by these smart screens, documents can be shared or modified, which allows greater involvement of participants.

In short, videoconferencing is a very comfortable option that offers a large number of advantages through the use of technology. The official Canon center in Barcelona is one of the major references in this type of solution. The goal is for companies to be able to work efficiently and intelligently.

