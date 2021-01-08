Benefits of having a coworking space in your building

The use of a coworking space in the building is something that can bring a lot of advantages, such as the possibility of establishing new professional relationships or of working in equipped and equipped spaces without your professional life interfering with your personal life when entering your accommodation.

The truth is that telecommuting was less common before this Covid-19 pandemic that burst into our lives, but it is increasingly evident that it has come to stay, which has made coworking spaces more and more more common. . Of course, it’s much more comfortable to have it nearby, and by removing our own house, what comes closest to working from home is our building.

Benefits of a coworking space in the building

Having your workspace just a few steps from your home is something that can bring you great benefits. Let’s see which are the main ones:

You will save time and money

You won’t have to spend unnecessary money on furniture that takes up space in your home that you can use for other things, and you won’t spend on gas or transportation tickets. In addition, if you are self-employed, you will also avoid having to pay rent for an office.

And the savings are not only economical, but you will also save the time that you would use for traveling and avoid traffic jams or various delays that would make you arrive at work with less energy and in a bad mood. Bad weather conditions won’t be a problem either.

If you need a little more time to get things done, you can extend your workday a little bit more, having the peace of mind that when you get home, you won’t have to. only need to cover a few meters, and that without counting all the time You have saved by avoiding long back and forth trips.

You won’t need a high initial investment

To start your workspace, you won’t need to invest a lot in things like reforms, furniture, phone and internet services, or office rental.

You will have the opportunity to increase your network of contacts

You will be able to establish contacts with people with whom to exchange ideas or (why not?) Until you find a next partner or collaborator. There will be other people who will have the same type of work with whom you can even establish interesting business or a relationship of trust.

When you leave your home to work, you can very clearly differentiate your work life from your personal life, which is undoubtedly very healthy, stimulating and motivating. A change of scenery is always beneficial.

There is no doubt that having a coworking space without even leaving the building is a great way to work with freedom and flexibility without it means you have to spend money on additional furniture or waste precious time on traffic jams and inconveniences. We hope we have helped you discover the benefits of choosing this great solution.

