“Benefits plans have become more relevant than salaries, it is the only lever to improve employee experience and engagement”

LETTER SIZE

Workers’ compensation, a fundamental pillar of HR management today

Interview. Mnica Andradas, Head of Compesation at EY: “Pension plans have become more relevant than salaries, it is the only lever to improve employee experience and engagement”

In addition to reviewing the current situation in the Compensation and Benefits area at a general level, it gives us the keys to developing an optimal workers compensation policy, comments on the keys to planning benefits according to tastes and needs. needs of employees and reveals some of the actions they take at EY in the area she leads

BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 23 February 2021



The importance of the field of compensation and benefits in companies has grown in importance in recent times. Growth inversely proportional to the economic possibilities of companies. And is that in times of layoffs, ERTEs and business closures, benefits and flexible compensation have become key elements in keeping our employees happy and with a certain level of commitment to our business.

This is precisely what Mnica Andradas, EY’s compensation manager for the Mediterranean region, alluded to, who argues that pension plans have gained more relevance than fixed and variable salaries. “The provident plans have acquired a greater relevance than the fixed and variable salary. Because currently the fixed remuneration is frozen or even declining. And the variable remuneration is more and more limited. Therefore, what advantages are there? the only lever companies have to operate is the one thing that values ​​the experience of employees within the companies themselves and that employees feel like a part that companies give them to take care of themselves , motivate them and with a certain commitment ”, he explained in an interview for RRHHDigital.

With the help of Mnica Andradas, we were able to examine the current situation in the area of ​​compensation and benefits as a very relevant part of human resources management. “The area of ​​compensation and benefits has undergone such a rapid change as the one that forced us to make the pandemic. Now it is fundamental, its importance has skyrocketed both for the company and for the party. emotional, ”he commented.

Do not miss the interview in which, moreover, he gives us the keys to develop an optimal labor compensation policy, comments on the keys to planning services according to the tastes and needs of employees and reveals some of the actions that are taking place. unfold EY in the area she is leading.

Don’t miss the interview!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT