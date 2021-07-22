Benidorm, Valencia, Alicante … these are the 77 municipalities of the Valencian Community that will have a curfew

Posted: Thursday July 22 2021 7:13 PM

The Superior Court of Justice of Valencia (TSJ) has authorized the application of a curfew between 1 and 6 a.m. in 77 municipalities of the Valencian Community (those which are in a very high risk epidemiological situation) and maintains the limitation to a maximum of ten people in social gatherings.

These measures, which will be applied from July 26 to August 16 and in the event of a night curfew affecting 2.6 million inhabitants – half of the population of the Valencian Community -, were approved by the fourth section of the TSJ Administrative Litigation Chamber.

Currently, the curfew is decreed for municipalities like Valencia, Gandia or Benicàssim, and, from Monday, it will be extended to cities like Alicante, Benidorm, Dénia, Calpe, Sagunto, Tavernes de la Valldigna, Oropesa or Peñíscola . We detail them:

Valence

AlbalAlboraiaAlcàsserAldaiaAlfafarAlginetAlmussafesBenaguasilBenetússerBenifaióBéteraBuñolBurjassotCanalsChivaFoiosGandiaGodellaL’ElianaL’OlleriaManisesMassamagrellMassanassaMelianaMislataMuserosOlivaPaiportaPaternaPicassentLa Pobla de FarnalsLa Pobla de VallbonaPuçolEl TúriaRocafortSaguntoSillaSuecaTavernes PuigRafelbunyolRequenaRiba-red ValldignaTurísUtielValenciaVilamarxantXeracoXirivella

Alicante

Alfàs del PiAlicanteBanyeres de MariolaBenidormCallosa d’en SarriàCallosa de SeguraCalpeDéniaGata de GorgosLa NucíaMuro de AlcoyOndaraPegoSanta PolaSant Vicent del RaspeigSaxTeuladaVila Joiosa

Castellón

Alcalà de XivertAlmenaraBenicàssimBurrianaBorriolOndaOropesa del MarPeñíscolaTorreblancaVila-realVinaròs