Benjamin Netanyahu Bibi: Who is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister: electoral process in Israel Likud claims Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory

After Tuesday’s vote in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scored a major victory. The whole world is watching the Israeli elections, given the deteriorating relations with Iran and the protests against Netanyahu. Israel’s election is also considered important for India, as relations with Israel grew very strong during Prime Minister Netanyahu’s tenure. In a statement posted late last night on Facebook, Netanyahu said the Israelis gave a big victory to the right and to my party, the Likud, which led the party.

In post-election inquiries, it was said that Likud would emerge as the biggest party and right-wing parties would dominate the election results. The Telem and Yesh Atid parties are in the fray against Netanyahu’s party. No party in Israel’s history has been able to form an absolute majority government to date.

The election of the Neset, Israel’s parliament, is based on a proportional voting system. In which the voter must vote for the party instead of the candidates listed on the ballot. Parties are allocated seats in parliament in proportion to the votes cast. This process is completed within 28 days. If a party obtains 10% of the vote, it receives 10%, or 12% of the total of 120 seats in Parliament.

In order for a party to reach the Neset (Parliament), it is necessary to obtain a minimum of 3.25% of the total vote. If a party’s vote percentage is less than 3.25, it does not receive a seat in Parliament. Before the elections, each Israeli party publishes a list based on the preferences of its candidates. On this basis, the deputy is elected after winning the election. If an MP dies during their tenure, the following leaders included in this list have a chance.

The Parliament of Israel is called the Neset. Nesat is an ancient Hebrew word which, according to Jewish tradition, was an assembly of 120 sages and prophets. The term of office of a Nesat member is four years. It is thanks to this that the Prime Minister and the President of Israel are elected. Israeli law is made in the Nesat itself. It consists of 120 members in total. The minimum age to vote here is 18.