Benjamin Netanyahu meets Mohammed bin Salman: Israeli Prime Minister secretly arrives in Niom to meet Prince of Saudi Arabia – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad leader secretly traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince MB

After the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Israel’s relations with Saudi Arabia, the most powerful of the Gulf countries, appear to be rapidly evolving towards normalization. In a major development of its kind, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Niom City on Sunday to meet with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Sultan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Head Yossi Cohen of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was also present.

This highly confidential meeting between the four people took place in the city of Niom, Saudi Arabia. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not comment on the meeting but his plane was found in Saudi Arabia. The United States has consistently placed emphasis on the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel and, for the first time, there was a meeting of this level.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haritz, this is the plane on which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions. The US Secretary of State has long tried to normalize relations with Israel in order to deal with the threat from Iran. Saudi Arabia has so far denied normalizing relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia said the issue of the Palestinians must be resolved first.