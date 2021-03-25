Washington

The demand for hand sanitizers has increased during the corona virus outbreak. During this time, many new disinfectants have also entered the market. Now in a new analysis it was found that they contain carcinogenic chemical carcinogens (carcinogens). Valiantor, Knetiket’s online pharmacy, claims to have found benzene in disinfectants from many brands. It is considered to be as dangerous as asbestos, and the US FDA has found eight times as many products from many companies.

Valysoir wrote in a letter to the FDA saying, “It is concerning to find carcinogenic benzene in products used by children and adults to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.” Benzene is a liquid chemical that is usually colorless but turns pale yellow at normal temperatures. It originates from volcanoes and forest fires, but is found in detergents, dyes, lubricants, and rubber.

Benzene found in many brands

Sufficient red blood cells are not produced in the body due to excess benzene, and damage to white blood cells weakens the immune system. The World Health Organization’s International Cancer Research Center has described benzene as a carcinogenic chemical. The FDA has cleared two million liquid hand sanitizers, but Sprease does not have such a recommendation. Valisore analyzes 260 bottles of 168 brands. Of these, the benzene content was found in 17%.

Online pharmacy test results have been verified by Yale University’s Chemical Biophysical Instrumentation Center and Boston Analytics. Valishor believes that benzene may have entered the disinfectant during alcohol purification, but must be removed before packaging. ValySure has appealed to the FDA to have all of these products recalled and analyzed. There is also a call to limit the amount of benzene in hand sanitizers.

