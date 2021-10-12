Berlanga returns to shoot 'Calabuch' in Peñíscola

The same scenario, the same script. Like 65 years ago, Peñíscola has revived the filming of the film Calabuch, by Luis García Berlanga. It has been barely an hour and with only one scene, but with hundreds of eyes that have looked at the sky again this Monday, in what has served as a tribute to the centenary of the birth of the Valencian filmmaker, wherever he is.

The rocket that makes Calabuch win the fireworks contest has left from the school square of Eloísa, the single teacher of Calabuch , amid the cheers and applause of a population that is used to its streets full of cameras and characters from centuries ago. But this week the main role has been for Berlanga, with countless events commemorating the centenary of the Valencian filmmaker’s birth. And with a small recreation of the filming of Calabuch, that town to which a George Hamilton (Edmund Gwenn) fled, a scientist who escapes from his military research and gives the town the triumph.

To shoot this production Berlanga did not build any type of set and recorded all the scenes respecting the city as it was in the years 50. “They paid us 30 pesetas,” recalls Antonio Rovira, one of the trumpeters of the band that appears in several scenes in the film. He was part of the village band and as such appeared on the set. The musicians asked for 40 pesetas for wages because we were also a bit of artists ”, but they didn’t get it. Antonio Rovira himself walks through the streets of Peñíscola today and remembers the rush that came when they heard the “action!” In such a hurry that in one of those he was smoking a cigarette and could not think of anything else than to put it in his pocket. In that same scene that they have shown this week and in which the trumpet is seen breaking the formation of the band with fuss. That’s how he stayed.

There is a Berlanga for each of those who worked with him, knew him, suffered from him, worshiped him. In Peñíscola they are not few and the qualifications that they dedicate to him are as varied as they are contradictory: shy, rude, friendly, hooligan, smart, scattered, lazy, irreverent. “Berlanga was the best chronicler of the twentieth century”, summarizes Miguel Ángel Villena, biographer of the genius. “And not only was he a genius making movies, he was great at everything.” That Berlanga never saw a short by his great-nephew, Chechu García Berlanga because it was not comedy and he refused to do so. The same obsession that Josi Ganzemüller remembers that convinced him to sponsor a film festival on the Mediterranean coast, to which he agreed as long as it was a comedy film festival.

Calabuch was never one of Berlanga’s favorite films, but “over time he began to love her,” says Ganzemüller, who worked with him for 13 years in directing the Peñíscola film festival and that knows better than anyone a script that he has adapted to dramatize it and that will premiere next Sunday 17. “In addition, the film has won over time,” he concludes, but he also recalls that all of Berlanga’s communist friends reproached him for having drawn such a friendly, happy Spain in Calabuch, with a good civil guard.

For Rafaela Biosca, during filming, Berlanga was like a father. Remember the recording days as a game. Then, in the middle of the 50, she was a girl who, like all those her age, played in the streets of Peñíscola, converted by Berlanga into the streets of Calabuch . “Our mothers didn’t even know we were going to be in the movie. We were on the street and they asked us if we could become girls in a choir. We also went out at the wedding and in the bullring ”, he recalls. He even retains in his memory a Berlanga “who treated us like a father.”

His testimony, and that of so many others, is included in the documentary produced by the Peñíscola City Council and also premiered week. A bridge to Berlanga is the name that has been given to the programming promoted by the Department of Culture to commemorate the centenary of the birth of the Valencian filmmaker who has also crept into the classroom. Talks and workshops on the job of the film director, the phases of making an audiovisual piece or a trip through Berlanga’s cinema have been some of the activities to extend his legacy also among the smallest because, as Miguel Ángel maintains Villena, the figure of Berlanga should be studied in the same way as those of Velázquez or Picasso.