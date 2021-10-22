bernard-haitink-leaves-quietly

The image could not be more revealing. After the conclusion of the last concert he conducted in his life, leading the Vienna Philharmonic at the Lucerne Festival, on September 6, 2019, Bernard Haitink was sitting, alone, in a chair, with his eyes closed, his head tilted slightly to the right, a cane resting on his thigh and his right hand holding a glass of white wine that seemed about to fall to the ground anytime. It is easy to imagine that he had taken it shortly before, more out of deference to whoever had offered it to him than out of wanting to actually drink its contents. His wife, Patricia, had recently changed the upper part of his tailcoat for a more comfortable and simple gray jacket, but the director was still wearing the white shirt and bow tie. Exhausted and fragile, his vision evoked tenderness. He was then 40 years and months before, after a crash at a concert in his native Amsterdam, he had made the painful decision to put end to a career that had spanned more than six decades. That interpretation of Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony , imbued with wisdom and emotion in equal parts, was his swan song.

His career reached relevance international when he ascended to the ownership of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, as friendly as he himself of long artistic relationships. For more than a quarter of a century they gave hundreds of concerts together and recorded an immense repertoire for the Philips label, although their recordings of the Bruckner and Mahler symphonies are especially remembered, thus perpetuating a tradition inherited from Willem Mengelberg and Eduard van Beinum. In an interview granted exclusively to EL PAÍS in 2017, within the framework of one of his numerous visits to our country with Ibermúsica and Alfonso Aijón, defined in pictorial terms the achievements of his two great predecessors on the historic Concertgebouw podium: “With Mengelberg, the orchestra had that dark tone of Rembrandt, and Van Beinum gave it back the light of Vermeer”.

Later a new stable relationship would arrive, in this case with the London Philharmonic and, as a result, with the Glyndebourne Festival, where a fruitful, and at times painful, dedication had started years ago. to the opera. His solid performances in the pit and his familiarity with the great repertoire, from Mozart to Richard Strauss, from Beethoven to Britten, also led him to take the musical helm of the Royal Opera House in London, where he put order and concert in some troubled years . His orchestral repertoire was virtually inexhaustible, and he lectured on composers as diverse as Mozart, Schubert, Brahms, Wagner, Tchaikovsky, and Shostakovich, plus, of course, on his beloved Bruckner and Mahler, whose modern resurrection he was instrumental in promoting.

In the last stage of his career he also strengthened ties with the London Symphony, which revered him, and in the United States the Boston Symphony and the Chicago Symphony also regularly enjoyed his good work. Having discarded positions of responsibility and its inevitable bureaucratic component, Haitink attended in recent years only the best orchestras (including the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics, which have already mourned his loss, as well as all the musical institutions with which he assiduously collaborated ) and teaching young directors, especially in Lucerne. Although this is a profession in which he knew perfectly well that there are few certainties: “In daily life, I feel assailed by doubts”, he confessed in the long conversation he had with Hans Haffmans at the end of his life in his house in the south from France and that was captured in a documentary, where we clearly see that Haitink had no kinks, that his modesty and bonhomie were sincere, that his attitude to the podium was exactly the same as outside of him.

Bernard Haitink leaves the stage helped by his wife, Patricia, after directing the last concert of his career. Peter Fischli / Lucerne Festival

It was in the Swiss city where, two years ago, he decided to end his career and where a book of conversations with the Dutch director signed by Peter was presented Hagmann and Erich Singer. Haitink attended a large part of the act mixed anonymously with the rest of the public and faithfully cared for and protected by what he was in recent years, on the fourth attempt, his definitive life companion, Patricia Bloomfield, a former violist of the Royal Opera Orchestra House. It was to her that I approached a couple of years ago to request a small text from her husband on Beethoven, destined to be part of the catalog of the great exhibition on the German composer that opened in December 2019 in the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn. It is worth remembering now its content, which few will know: “Beethoven is, for me, the bearer of the Great Comfort. When I conduct or listen to the symphonies, they are, of course, invigorating, the expression of the power of the human spirit. With the exception of the Sixth, perhaps the one I love the most, which is the greatest evocation of what man feels in the bosom of nature. But, to my own comfort, I listen to piano sonatas and chamber music, especially late quartets and sonatas, because I feel as if Beethoven is looking directly into my soul. And then I no longer feel so alone. ”

In the message in which she attached this text, Patricia wrote:“ Very good, here it is. Brief, but it is his voice ”. The same one that has just been permanently turned off at his London home in Holland Park. Bernard Haitink, the Flying Dutchman of the orchestral conducting, has quietly gone, without making a sound, as he always did in life.