Bertoln develops its second equality plan to continue promoting labor relations based on full inclusion

The plan was conceived within the company as a continuation and improvement of the previous one and is also part of the commitment to continue the development of labor relations based on equal treatment and opportunities between women and men, as well as non-discrimination.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 28 August 2021



With the commitment to achieve full integration and equal opportunities for the entire work team, Grupo Bertoln launched its second Equality Plan which, like the first, was recognized by the seal of the Generalitat Valenciana “Fent Company”.

The plan was conceived within the company as a continuation and improvement of the previous one and is also part of the commitment to continue the development of labor relations based on equal treatment and opportunities between women and men, as well as non-discrimination.

For this reason, it has been developed as a useful instrument for the prevention, detection and action against inequalities, through awareness raising, training, research, education, innovation and the construction of values ​​of equality in the company.

Ignacio Bertoln, director of institutional relations for the company, underlined the importance of this document “which is intended to be a real and useful working tool, adjusted to the needs of the company”. Likewise, he recalled that with the foreground, they laid the foundations to achieve this equality and “various actions have been developed, but, although the improvements have been substantial, there is still some way to go”.

Before its conception, the company made a diagnosis of the objectives achieved with the first plan to then establish a series of new objectives accompanied by a schedule of actions and measures whose application will be supervised by the new figure of the person in charge of equal treatment and equal treatment, opportunities in the company and monitoring committee of the equality plan.

Among the actions envisaged are, among others, sensitization and sensitization of the workforce on the prevention of sexist and discriminatory attitudes; ensure the use of inclusive language and image; promote equality in the composition of committees; examining, from a gender perspective, the procedures and tools used in the selection of personnel; sensitize and train company staff in equal treatment and opportunities or maintain the gender perspective in the policy of health protection and prevention of occupational risks.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric