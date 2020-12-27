best space images of 2020: christmas star, comet of the century …. see the most amazing images from space in 2020 – christmas star neowise comet of the century hubble image see the best space images of 2020

The year 2020 has been rich in incredible astronomical events for space lovers who wanted to know the secret hidden in infinite space. It wasn’t until this year that the Comet of the Century appeared, when the rare Jupiter-Saturn encounter took place and for the first time, around 800 years later, the Christmas star was seen. Not only that, the Hubble Telescope called the Eye of Scientists in Space has drawn the senses and made the world aware of many space secrets. This year, the images of the sun were so close that the eyes of scientists around the world were torn. Let’s see some of the most amazing photos of this year …

NEOWISE: The world is shocked to see the comet of the century

The year 2020 saw the comet of the space century NEOWISE. On July 23, a rare astronomical event was observed in space. During this time, comets have been seen in many parts of the world without the help of binoculars. This comet will not return for 6,800 years. The nearly three-mile-wide comet NEOWISE or C / 2020 F3 was first discovered by the infrared NEOWISE spacecraft in March. It is about 3 miles long and most comets are made up of half water and half dust. At that time, the comet was 70 million miles from Earth and was moving in an elliptical orbit at a speed of 40 miles per second. People saw this comet without binoculars. Comets are generally not so easy to see. Earlier, Comet Hale-Bope arrived in 1995-96. When he was seen in March, he was quite far away and that icy tail was not clearly visible. At that time, astronomers did not know whether it would be seen clearly or not.

800 years later, Christmas star, rare union of Jupiter-Saturn

Before the end of 2020, the rare opportunity that people around the world have been waiting for from the treasure trove of astronomical events, has finally shown their insight. Jupiter and Saturn were so close to each other when seen from Earth on Monday night that it was difficult to identify them separately. Millions of people around the world witnessed this great coincidence, who also shared this moment on social media. Let us tell you that after 400 years, these two planets have come closer. The peculiarity is that after 800 years this opportunity came at night, thanks to which it can be seen, otherwise both are hiding in the sun. a great conjunction occurs every 20 years, but this year both are only 0.1 degrees, which makes this occasion special. Appearing just four days before Christmas, this year he has been called “the Christmas Star”.

The closest images to the sun, countless flames appeared everywhere

In 2020, the telescope in Europe managed to capture the cleanest image of the sun. These cool images of the sun are very shocking, but also very frightening. German scientists who track space in Spain with the help of the Gregor Telescope have captured these high-resolution images of the sun. This telescope is installed in the Tidal Observatory. Using these images, scientists will now be able to study in depth the magnetic potential, atmospheric disturbances, solar flames and sunspots. Scientists said that with the help of the Gregor Telescope, such images of the sun can now be drawn as if seen from a distance of 48 km. German scientists have reported that even the smallest particle in these photos is around 865,000 miles in diameter. In other words, this situation is like finding a needle in a football field a mile away.

Hubble Telescope discovers mysterious planet similar to ‘planet nine’

Scientists have made a big discovery about whether there is life on other planets in 2020. In fact, scientists have found a planet (exoplanet) orbiting a star. However, the surprising thing is that this planet takes 15 thousand years to complete one turn. This is the first time that such a large orbit has been observed. It is believed that in our solar system there is a similar planet with a large orbit – Planet Nine and recent research has raised the possibility that there may be a similarity between the two. The planet is called HD 106906 b. He was discovered in 2013 but there was no information about his class at the time. Therefore, this planet, you could not tell. The movement of the Hubble Telescope can be accurately detected. Its mass is 11 times greater than that of Jupiter. It encircles two stars HD 106906. These two stars are 15 million years old and complete each other in 100 days. This whole system is 336 light years away.

Many solar eclipses in 2020, Ring of Fire appeared

The solar eclipse occurred on December 14, the last month of the year 2020. During this time, during the day, the moon completely covered the sun, orbiting the earth. However, many solar eclipses have been discussed in 2020. It will be the second and last eclipse of this year. India was very lucky this year to have witnessed an event like the solar eclipse. In fact, “Ring of Fire” appeared in India on June 21st. In this, the moon did not completely cover the sun, but the sun took a look from behind. This spectacle resembled the luminous rings of fire and hence it was named “ring of fire”. During this period, the sun hid up to 99.4% in some places.