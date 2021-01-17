Beware, Microsoft’s identity-impersonating phone scams are back

The reality is that phone scams are often easy to spot. But, often, they take advantage of our mistakes to achieve what they propose. Now a classic is back, phone scams masquerading as Microsoft.

In this case, I have personally encountered this problem. They first offered to help with an unknown virus we had on company computers. Later and for greater pitorreo threatening to catch us a virus, even Microsoft. But scams get better over time and we must not let our guard down.

Castila La Mancha and Aragón warn of new phone scams masquerading as Microsoft

This week, multiple sources of phone scams and their rebound were detected in Spain. One of the attempts was made at the Community Council of Castilla La Mancha, where there were several attempts to try to gain remote access to the equipment.

“I am David; we received an incident from Microsoft technical support … ”. This is the phrase with which the conversation in question begins. Fortunately, the voiceover doesn’t sound right and quickly discovers the scam attempt. However, as we have already mentioned, we must not let our guard down. Techniques are improving and a mistake may be the key to the progress of the scam.

In Aragon, they also suffered this type of call. A woman from Zaragoza alerted that they had contacted her, stating that her PC was locked and that they wanted to unlock it. This means that this person has contacted the police to alert the attempted scam.

Microsoft will never call if we haven’t asked for it already

As always, the best we can do is to be careful. Microsoft remembers that they don’t proactively contact via email or call users. “The company’s technical support only contacts someone if they have already requested it”

So, don’t let your guard down and remember that Microsoft does not contact users unless we have requested to do so. We must not call phone numbers or click on suspicious windows.