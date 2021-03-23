Bhagat Singh: How Kot Lakhpat Prison in Pakistan became a ‘burial place’ for Indians, Bhagat Singh was hanged here – how Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat prison became the cemetery for Indian nationals, Bhagat Singh a been hanged here

Kot Lakhpat Prison, located in Lahore, Pakistan, is known as a burial place for Indians. This is the same prison where Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh was hanged with Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23, 1931. This prison is now known as Lahore Central Prison. In the same prison in April 2013, Indian prisoner Sarabjit was attacked by Pakistani prisoners with sharp weapons. After that, he died during treatment on May 2, 2013. It is alleged that Pakistani intelligence agency ISI instigated the prisoners to attack Sarabjit. The prison was built in the Ash Chandrakot area of ​​Lahore, which gave it the name Kot Kot Lakhpat. Currently, this prison with a capacity of 4000 inmates has four times as many inmates. This is the reason why this Pakistan prison remains in the headlines for the struggle between prisoners in the coming days.

Bhagat Singh spent special moments of his life in Kot Lakhpat prison

Bhagat Singh spent the most important part of his life in Kot Lakhpat prison in Pakistan. On April 8, 1929, along with his revolutionary partner Batukeshwar Dutt, he threw bombs and pamphlets to wake up the British government in the auditorium of the Central Assembly of present-day British India in New Delhi. After throwing the bomb, they both gave their arrests. After the June 14 sentencing, Bhagat Singh was transferred to Mianwali and Batukeshwar Dutt to Lahore prison. After some time, Bhagat Singh was also transferred to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore. Although they were imprisoned in the same prison, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt were kept away from the other defendants in the Lahore conspiracy case.

The British had hanged Bhagat Singh a day earlier

The British had previously set a date of March 24 to hang Bhagat Singh. However, he was hastily changed and hanged on March 23 itself. In fact, even the British knew that there are a large number of people who want Bhagat Singh in India. If the suspension on the due date can be unwelcome. The British were most afraid of the attack on the prison. He also had a good idea that there could be fires across the country on the date of his death. Therefore, he changed the day and time of the hanging and hanged Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru a day before. As soon as news of Bhagat Singh’s hanging emerged, protests against the British began across India.

Ye Lal of Bharat Maa embraced the hanging trap

When Bhagat Singh was taken near the noose to be hanged with Rajguru and Sukhdev, the three heroic patriots vowed to meet again. He also refused to wear a tissue covering his mouth during the execution. It is said that before hanging, Bhagat Singh and all the companions hugged and launched the slogan of protest against the English government. Meanwhile, the executioner pulled the lever. Because of which these three brave sons died. The first Bhagat Singh was hanged, followed by Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Sarabjit was also attacked in this prison

Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, accidentally entered the Pakistani border in August 1990. He was subsequently arrested by Pak security forces. Sarabjit has been charged with espionage in Pakistan. Described as a RAW agent, he was charged in the Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad explosions. He was sentenced to death by a Pak court in October 1991. He has been imprisoned since his conviction. Several human rights organizations also fought against his conviction. In April 2013, inmates at Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore, Sarabjit, were brutally attacked. He was admitted for treatment at Jinnah Hospital. He passed away on May 2, 2013 after doctors were declared brainwashed. Upon his death, the government of Punjab announced a three-day state mourning.