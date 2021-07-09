Bharati plant species: Indian scientists discover new plant species

Antarctic

Indian scientists discovered a new species of plant in Antarctica and named it Bryum bharatiensis after the Indian station “Bharati” there. ‘Bharti’ is also a name for Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge. Between 2016-17, polar biologists from the Central University of Punjab participated in the Indian Arctic mission. It was then that associate professor and head of the botany department, Felix Bast, noticed a new local species on the rocks near Bharati station in Larsmann Hills.

Felix collected samples of green plants and brought them to the university for research. Here he performed a taxonomic assessment with doctoral student Waheed-ul-Rehman and his collaborator Kriti Gupta. Kriti is the head of the botany department at DAV College, Bathinda. Plants need nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, sunlight and water.

So cold, then how is life possible?

In such a situation, researchers are amazed at how this moss remained alive on the rocks and ice of Antarctica. Research has shown that it occurs in such places where there is a population of penguins. Nitrogen is found in penguin droppings. The question remains, how did he survive the temperature of -76 ° C, buried under ice for 6 months and without sunlight?

One hypothesis is that in winter it will become inactive like a seed, and in summer it will burst when it receives sunlight. According to the professor, Antarctica is turning green. Species that previously could not live in this icy region are now visible as the continent warms.

Indian mission active for 40 years

During India’s Antarctic mission, a new plant was first discovered after almost 40 years. India’s mission began in 1981. India’s first Antarctic station, Dakshin Gangotri, was established in 1984 but closed in 1990 after being buried under ice. The Maitri station started up in 1989 and that of Bharti in 2012. Both remain operational throughout the year. About Bryum bharatiensis is published in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity (Elsevier).

