Bhutan India Covid Vaccine: India maintains the religion of its real neighbor, first shipment of Corona vaccine given to Bhutan-Maldives – India First shipment of Covid Covishield vaccine reached in Bhutan and Maldives

Male / Thimphu

India sent the first shipment of Corona vaccine to the Maldives and Bhutan to fight the Corona disaster, playing the religion of the real neighbor. A lakh of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Corona vaccine from Air India planes has reached the Maldives. At the same time, India also sent a 1.5 lakh dose of Kovschild vaccine to its best friend Bhutan. This effort by the Government of India was hailed by the former Prime Minister of the Maldives, Mohammad Nasheed.

Nasheed especially thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government by tweeting. He said the Indian government sent a dose of lakh vaccine. For the Maldives, this is the start of the release of the dreaded virus. India, a trusted friend, was the first to help in the tsunami, the 1988 military uprising, the water crisis and the corona virus crisis. It became the main trend on Twitter after India vaccinated Bhutan.

High demand for corona virus vaccine

India sent this vaccine at a time when the Corona virus is at its peak in the country and the vaccine is in high demand. Earlier on Tuesday, India announced that it will provide Kovid-19 vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday as part of a grant. The Foreign Ministry said that keeping in mind the national requirements, India will provide Kovid-19 vaccines to allied countries on a phased basis in the week to come.

According to the ministry statement, India is awaiting confirmation of regulatory approval required to supply vaccine from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius in this regard. He said India has received several requests from major partner and neighboring countries to supply vaccines made in India. PM Modi also tweeted about it and described it as a matter of honor.

Awaiting approval in some countries

The ministry said: “Bearing in mind the response to these demands and assisting everyone in the fight for humanity against the Kovid epidemic and India’s commitment to production and vaccine supply from January 20, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles Supply to start According to the statement, the necessary regulatory approval is awaited for Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

It should be noted that India has launched a massive vaccination campaign to apply both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to affected frontline health workers across the country. The Oxford-Astragenica Covishield vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute while India Biotech produces covaxin.