Bibiana Aido: “I had to fall and get up a few times”

“ What the fuck! “, says Bibiana Aido. We are in a basement in Bogotá. The sound of waterfalls had generated a zen moment that has been broken. Aido (Alcalá de los Gazules, Cádiz, 44 years) realizes that he has been talking about his past for a long time. In 2008, President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero summoned her to La Moncloa. After listening to her for an hour, she told her that she would be the youngest minister in history, at 31 years, in charge of something totally new: the Ministry of Equality. All kinds of insults and misrepresentations were written about her that, seen today, make anyone blush. Aido now represents UN Women in Colombia.

Question. As a child she sang The International …

Answer. I was six or seven years old; I knew the chorus. It was not the common thing at my age.

P. Did they prepare her for a political horizon, like some parents with soccer kids?

R. No never. My younger sister is not interested in politics.

P. She was sponsored by González, Chaves … She was La Niña.

R. It was more of a legend of the time. I don’t think they influenced my appointment. They are friends and references, but I have never seen them as godparents, nor do I think they have seen me as goddaughter. They called me La Niña because I was very young and very involved in political pacts, in the Socialist Youth. Today we are more aware of a certain gender stereotype that is used with language, in the way we treat people. They would no longer refer to me as La Niña.

P. And your family, how did you spend your time in politics?

R. It was a tough time; I watch her from a great distance. Without regret, because I have a great vocation for public service and I was able to serve my country during that period. I think many things were done, but I see it without any longing. Nobody in my family longs for that time.

P. She said in this newspaper, shortly after being named, that she was going to be the government’s fucking fly. Was it?

R. Certain things were achieved by insistence. Not everything was alliances. We had a very clear commitment from President Zapatero, who was convinced of the gender equality agenda. There were naysayers inside. And society was not at the level of commitment and social awareness of today. The feminist movements are much stronger; They are challenging those asymmetries of power that have brought the world to the point of crisis we are in today.

P. Are there still many gentlemen in Spain?

R. Politics is still a very masculine space, although we have advanced, it is more balanced than then.

P. Did you enter politics with 10 years ahead?

R. No; I think I had to break some schemes, fall a few times, get up, try to remove the stone from the path so that others that came behind would not fall. I see that stage without any nostalgia, but with the satisfaction and certainty of having done things the best I could.

P. You were teased almost daily. Did you feel harassed?

R. Public exposure is part of political life. In the case of women, this exhibition is loaded with gender stereotypes. There continues to be a very high level of political violence against women, not only in Spain. We have data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union of 2018: more than 80% of women parliamentarians suffer psychological violence, almost 45% suffer threats, rapes, physical violence and almost 50% fear for their safety and that of their family.

P. Is that a yes?

R. I have already answered you.

P. He coined a phrase against his detractors: “Let them bark.”

R. The resistance grows stronger the further we go. The conflict is never between those who have power and those who do not, but between those who have power and those who are acceding to it. Machismo knows that it has little time left, that it is losing the battle; That’s why he barks more angrily than ever.

P. Is he wasapea with Zapatero?

R. He is very concerned and busy with Latin America. For me he is a reference in politics, honest, transparent. Great friend.

P. He has not won much support for mediating in Venezuela.

R. There he develops a responsible work regardless of what they will say, regardless of his image.