Biden Climate Change Summit Pakistan: Climate change: Biden calls meeting of leaders of 40 countries, calls on PM Modi, shocks Imran Khan – Pakistan not invited to biden Virtual climate change summit big setback to Imran Khan

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to a summit to discuss the fight against climate change. The aim of this summit is to highlight the economic benefits and the importance of taking concrete action to combat climate change. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was not invited to this meeting.

The two-day summit will take place on April 22 and 23 and will be broadcast live. “This will be an important step in the adoption of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 26) to be held in Glasgow in November this year,” the White House said on Friday. Besides Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihida Suga, Brazilian President Zaire Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the 40 British leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were invited to the summit.

Invitation from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the Prime Minister of Bhutan from South Asia

In addition to these leaders, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina of South Asia, and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotte Tshering, were also invited to attend the conference. The White House said the main goal of this summit and COP 26 is to accelerate efforts to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius. She said the conference would also describe these examples of how climate ambition creates well-paying jobs, contributing to the development of innovative technologies.

At the same time, weak countries are being helped to adapt to the effects of climate change. The White House said ahead of the summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as part of its new national fixed contribution under the Paris Agreement.