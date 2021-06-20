Biden Iran nuclear deal: Ebrahim Raisi’s electoral victory raises difficulties as US

Tehran / Washington

The nuclear deal has been threatened since the victory of radical leader Ibrahim Raisi in Iran. Raisi spoke a lot about America and Israel. He has previously supported Iran’s nuclear weapons program. In such a situation, upon the announcement of his victory, the five largest countries in the world held a big meeting regarding the Iran nuclear deal. Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Great Britain attended the meeting, which was held in Vienna, Austria. On the other hand, US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan has said that the top priority of the US right now is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. .

Iran’s new president could disrupt nuclear deal

At the meeting in Vienna, many important discussions took place on re-implementing the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with the aim of controlling Iran’s nuclear program. Several diplomats who attended the meeting said that the issues they discussed must be approved by the governments of the respective countries. At the meeting, concerns were also expressed that the newly elected Iranian president could create obstacles in the resumption of the nuclear deal.

Final decision by agreement possible at the next meeting

Russia’s top representative for the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted on Saturday that members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would decide on new plans during the talks in Vienna. Although a plan for re-implementing the Iran nuclear deal is almost ready, no final decision has been made so far.

The Iranian representative also said – we are close to the deal

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Aragchi said on Sunday that almost all of the JCPOA deal documents had been well discussed and that the diplomats involved would return to their home countries soon. The diplomats will now not only consult with the governments of their respective countries, but will also discuss for the final decision. Aragchi said that we are now in such a position that we believe the documents for the agreement are almost ready. Some issues are disputed while others have been resolved.

America did not attend the meeting

The United States did not participate in the Vienna talks because in 2018 then-US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the landmark nuclear deal and the imposition of severe sanctions on Iran. Current US President Joe Biden has, however, expressed his desire to join the nuclear deal under certain conditions. An American delegation in Vienna is indirectly engaged in talks with Iran through diplomats from other countries.

This is the first meeting after Ibrahim Raisi’s victory.

It was the first Sunday meeting of Iranian judiciary chief Ibrahim Raisi since winning the presidential election. The meeting in Vienna did not receive much attention due to the presidential election in Iran. Reysi’s return to power will increase radical domination in Iran as he is seen as close to the country’s supreme religious leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reisi is said to be the first Iranian president to be banned by the United States in 1988, accusing him of being involved in mass executions. Iran quickly embarked on uranium enrichment work, although it is still a long way from producing weapons.

Tensions between Iran and Israel and the United States at their highest

After the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist last year, relations with Israel and the United States have been strained. Newly elected Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned countries involved in the nuclear deal, saying Reisi’s election as Iran’s new president is the last chance for world powers to s ‘set up and see who they are negotiating with. .

Israeli PM calls Iranian leaders killers

Bennett condemned the Iranian leadership, claiming that these people are murderers. They slaughtered people. These people should not have such weapons, so that they can kill thousands of people. Indeed, Israel has long maintained that it opposes the nuclear program of its Iranian rival and would not allow it to develop nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said he hopes talks in Vienna will not be affected by Raisi’s election as Iran’s new president.