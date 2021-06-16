Biden Putin speaks: Vladimir Putin says Alexei Navalny deserved a prison sentence

Geneva

Human rights were a major issue during the meeting in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. As Biden tried to surround Putin on this issue, the Russian president also made it clear that he was not going to crack down. Biden said after the meeting that he would continue to voice concerns over issues such as the imprisonment of staunch Putin leader Alexei Navalny.

Putin’s response – Navalny deserves jail

In response to this, Putin said opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to prison because he deserved it. Navalny, considered a staunch opponent of Putin, was arrested in January on his return from Germany. Navalny had fallen ill from the nerve agent attack. He blamed the Kremlin for the attack. The Russian authorities, however, refute the allegation.

Biden said he will continue to raise human rights issues

US President Joe Biden said he focused on human rights issues during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This includes the cases of two Americans who Biden says were wrongly imprisoned in Russia. Biden has said he will continue to voice his concerns about fundamental human rights issues, because that is how we are. Biden made the remarks after a nearly four-hour meeting with Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

Putin said – Navalny intentionally returned to be arrested

Putin then said Navalny should be punished for violating the terms of his sentence and that when he returned to Russia he knew he would be jailed. He also said Navalny deliberately came to Russia to be arrested. Last week, a Moscow court banned organizations founded by Navalny, calling them radical.