Biden Putin summit exercises in Russia: Putin shows Biden the might of the Russian military, the biggest military exercise since the Cold War

Moscow

Russia launched vigorous naval exercises in the Pacific Ocean just ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US President Joe Biden. It is said to be Russia’s biggest war exercise after the “Cold War” during the Soviet Union. Russian Navy ships were seen chasing enemy submarines during an exercise in the Pacific Ocean. In this exercise, 20 warships, submarines, fighter jets and many other ships are deployed to assist.

Russian President Putin is due to meet with Biden in Switzerland on June 16. The summit comes at a time when tensions persist between the two countries over the sending of Russian troops to the Ukrainian border, interference in the US elections, espionage and many other issues. Despite this tension, Putin did not hesitate to show his military prowess just before the meeting with Bide.

Destroy the enemy submarine

According to the Russian Tass news agency, in addition to 20 warships, long-range Tu-142M3 submarine destroyers, MiG-31BM fighter jets and many other fighter jets are participating in this exercise. In a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, a fleet of Russian ships is seen training to destroy the enemy submarine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that during the exercise AK-630 naval guns showed their strength by firing. The anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleev led the operation to find the submarines hidden under the sea. This warship is equipped with guided missiles. Several frigates were also present with him. Admiral Viktor Kravchenko, the most senior official in the Russian Navy, said there had not been a larger exercise since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Russia is doing this exercise in the Pacific Ocean, on the other side of which is America.