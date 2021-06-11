Biden Putin summit in Geneva Donald Trump says good luck, don’t fall asleep: Biden is going to have an important summit with Putin, Donald Trump said – don’t fall asleep

Strong points:

Biden is going to have a very important meeting with Russian President Putin in Geneva, which is his first overseas visit since Biden became President of the United States this year. Former US President Donald Trump has warned Biden not to s ” fall asleep during the Washington talks

US President Joe Biden is going to have a very important meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the city of Geneva, Switzerland, amid the Corona virus crisis. This is Biden’s first overseas visit since becoming president. The eyes of Biden, who heavily attacked Putin during the US election campaign, are all over the world. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump praised Biden and also warned not to fall asleep during the talks.

Donald Trump said in an email: “Many congratulations to Joe Biden on his meeting with President Putin. Don’t fall asleep during the meeting and yes please send him my warmest wishes. Donald Trump called Biden” Slippy Joe “during his election campaign last year. He has repeatedly claimed that Biden’s mental health is deteriorating.

Ahead of the meeting, Russia gave Biden a hard blow

Russia will not distance itself from China to improve relations with the United States. A senior Russian diplomat said this Thursday ahead of the crucial Biden-Putin summit. Biden will hold a meeting with Putin in Geneva on June 16 where a range of issues will likely be discussed. The two leaders will meet face to face for the first time amid US-Russian tensions.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told China’s official Global Times on Thursday: “Russia will not distance itself from China from America.” Putin told the Xinhua Dialogue Committee on June 3 during digital talks with foreign media that Russian-Chinese relations are at an “unprecedented high level” and that the two sides share broad common interests. The Biden-Putin summit is raising concerns in Beijing as Washington seeks to soften the Russian leader’s attempt to ally with China against the United States and the European Union.

an 18th century villa will host the meeting

The summit of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place next week in a large 18th-century villa in the middle of a public park in Geneva, according to the Swiss Foreign Ministry. Swiss authorities closed the Parc de la Grange in Geneva to the public for ten days from Tuesday, also located in the middle of the complex, Villa la Grange.

Authorities had given no reason for closing the complex to the general public until Thursday. The ministry announced that this location was the summit location. Security teams have installed signs indicating the closure of the campus and nearby parking lots and traffic. Fences have also been installed around the park. Lake Geneva (Lake) is also visible from this villa. These villas and gardens are surrounded by tall trees and many trees here are over 200 years old. This is Biden’s first diplomatic trip abroad since he became President of the United States in January.