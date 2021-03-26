Biden Quad Meeting: Xi Jinping is cunning like Putin and considers future wave of autocracy: Biden – US President Biden says Chinese President Xi Jinping has no democratic bone in his body

US President Joe Biden said the Quad summit drew China’s attention to its seriousness in holding China accountable for its actions in the Indo-Pacific region. He said on Thursday: “I have met my colleagues and we will hold China to account in the region.” Australia, India, Japan, America, the so-called quad … because to work together we have to have democracy.

“Obviously, it caught China’s attention,” Biden said. Biden attended a virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 12, where these leaders discussed the “ free, open, inclusive region, with democratic values ​​”. “.

“ Democracy is not important for Xi Jinping ”

The US president has warned that China plans to boost its future penetration through its investments in science and technology and said the US will have to fight it. He said: “We are in the middle of a fourth industrial revolution of great importance”. At his first press conference as president, he acknowledged that the security and expansion of democracy was the top priority of his administration that the 21st century contest is between democracy and autocracy and that he is at stake, not just looking around the world, not just in China.

Biden said democracy is not important to Chinese President Xi Jinping, but that he is a smart and intelligent person. He’s one of those like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future (and) democracy can never work in the world.