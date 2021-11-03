biden-returns-to-washington-with-his-climate-agenda-stalled-in-congress

Presidents Boris Johnson and Joe Biden at the COP 26. DPA via Europa Press (Europa Press)

Joe Biden was unable to travel to the Glasgow climate summit with his social spending program approved in the United States Congress, the which includes the largest clean energy investment in U.S. history (555. 000 millions of dollars, 479. 000 millions of euros). Now, the US president returns to the White House on Wednesday after announcing major commitments on climate matters at the COP 26, but he still has not yet saved the domestic promises. The great plan to reform the health, education, climate and tax laws continues to be stuck in the halls of the Capitol because two moderate legislators cannot reach an agreement with the rest of the caucus, leaving their possible approval in the air.

The atmosphere of Glasgow was far from that of Washington. As Biden and the European Union announced the international plan to control methane emissions, repositioning the US as a leader in the global fight against climate change, the future looks less rosy in the US capital. The program for a “true transformation of America”, reduced to 1, 51 trillion dollars (1, 51 trillion euros), eliminated a series of initiatives, such as paid maternity leave, leaving the environmental item as the most relevant and wealthy of the program Build Back Better (Rebuild better; 1, 51 billion euros)

“The law will allow reducing emissions in more than one billion metric tons. It is at least 10 times bigger than any project of climate law that has been approved in the past ”, has defended Biden. The focus of the proposal is to make clean energy cheaper through tax credits, rather than taxing fossil fuels. They are covered 300. 000 millions of dollars (259. 000 million euros) in tax incentives for producers and buyers of wind, solar and nuclear energy, which would accelerate the transition from oil, gas and coal.

If the legislation is passed, buyers of electric cars will receive up to 12.500 Dollars ( 10. 800 euros) in tax credits and the cost of installing solar energy on a residential roof would drop by approximately 30%, shortening the payback period to about five years. The plan also includes the creation of a Civil Climate Corps. It will be composed of 300. 000 employees dedicated to restoring forests and wetlands and protecting them from the effects of rising temperatures. In another law stalled in Congress, that of physical infrastructure, there is a cut to invest in the construction of a national network of charging stations for electric cars.

Greenhouse gases at the level of 2005

The environmental item has generated consensus among legislators after the hottest summer in its history, in a year marked by wildfires in California and the floods in New York, among other parts of the country responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions that have warmed the planet since the industrial age. The legislation and other actions of the Executive would allow progress in the objective of reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by half for 2030 with respect to the levels of 2005.

The social plan only needs a simple majority in the Senate, where the number of Republican and Democratic senators is 50% – 50%, but in the event of a tie, the vice president, Kamala Harris, has the casting vote. The Democratic split so far has prevented America’s biggest climate bill from being pushed through. One of the rogues, Sen. Joe Manchin, represents West Virginia, a major coal and gas producer. His unpredictable vote forced Democrats to remove a key provision targeting the electric power sector. Still, on Monday he said he could vote against the program.

When Biden set out last week for Rome. , the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned the Democratic congressmen not to “embarrass” the president by knocking down the plan while he was on tour. But they did not even vote for it. The US president is already back in Washington, on the first anniversary of his electoral triumph, and his star project has no voting date.

