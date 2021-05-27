Biden told intelligence agencies to investigate the origin of the corona – Biden instructs intelligence agencies, reporting on the origin of the corona virus in 90 days.

The U.S. president said China could be pressured for a fully transparent investigation and relevant data.

And Washington Washington. U.S. President George W. Biden on Wednesday called on U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the origin of the Kovid-19 (coronavirus) epidemic. He said there was not enough evidence to argue that it was caused by human contact with an infected animal or by accident in a laboratory.

Read more: People from Britain in France have to stay in quarantine, threat from Indian Corona variant

Instruction to assist in the investigation

According to Biden, most of the intelligence community does not know if there is enough information to evaluate it. He called on the U.S. to help with the investigation. Pointed out to National Laboratories. Cooperation with China in international investigations into the origins of the epidemic has been talked about.

Read more: Controversial bill introduced in Pakistan’s Sindh province, parents who have not been married for 18 years will be fined

Call for cooperation in international investigations

Biden said the United States will continue to work with like-minded partners around the world. He says China could be pressured for a fully transparent investigation and relevant data. He ruled out a definitive decision if China did not fully co-operate in the international inquiry. Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report within 90 days. He said the U.S. Pointed out to help National Laboratories. At the same time, China vowed to cooperate in the international investigation into the outbreak.