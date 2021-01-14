Biden’s swearing-in will take on Hollywood temper, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform – Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform at inauguration ceremony for US President Joe Biden

Washington

The performance of veteran Hollywood actors will also be seen at Joe Biden’s US presidential swearing-in ceremony. Famous pop singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will pair the show with their stunning performances on January 20. Lady Gaga also openly supported Biden during the election campaign. He even shared the election phase with Biden a day before the vote.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem

Lady Gaga is reported to sing the national anthem during Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20. At the same time, Jennifer Lopez will give a different musical performance. Lopez also backed Joe Biden in the US presidential election. After this ceremony, famous Hollywood actor and comedian Tom Hanks will host a special TV show.

Many American musicians will also perform

The 90-minute prime-time show titled Celebrating America will also feature American composers John Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemmons. The event will also be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. The organizers of the Biden swearing-in ceremony said that thanks to the program, the peasants would begin their journey to a united America.

Lady Gaga and Lopez have previously been seen with Biden

Lady Gaga has appeared several times with Joe Biden already. In 2016, Lady Gaga attended an event with Joe Biden to fight against sexual harassment on campus. At the same time, Jennifer Lopez took part in a virtual chat with him in October.

Biden to be sworn in amid heightened security

Security was stepped up in Washington DC, about a week before newly elected US President Joe Biden took office on January 20. Security has been tightened in all of Washington’s major business centers, anticipating outbound threats after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

Large number of forces deployed to warn of violence

Following the violence in the Capitol (US Parliament) last week, the FBI warned that armed protests by Trump supporters in the Parliament buildings in Washington and in all 50 state capitals days before the government took office. new US President Joe Biden. Has been planned.

