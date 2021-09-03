Big Data, one of the main elements for companies to be more creative and efficient

Big Data, one of the main elements for companies to be more creative and efficient

The presentations to be made will be given by experts from Globant, a digital native company where engineering, design and innovation come together on a large scale, in addition to being a member of the Industrial Data Committee of the said University Center, they show the importance of having a good data strategy for the organizations themselves and their customers.

Currently, there is no company that does not try to extract value from the data they have, but doing it right is not easy. At U-tad, we are aware of the importance that these professionals have today and that is why we are committed to a quality training which is constantly adapted to the demands of the company ”, declares Alfonso Castro, director of the ‘Master in Data Science & Big Data’ at the U-tad University Center.

These webinars, which will take place every Wednesday in September online at 6:30 p.m., are as follows:

“Artificial Intelligence and Creativity” (September 8): Haldo Sponton, vice president of technology and global head of AI, shows how artificial intelligence is transforming many of the tasks we do every day. If more than 70 years ago the mathematician and philosopher Alan Turing proposed, can computers think of performing various tasks through large amounts of data, thus creating an illusion of intelligence. Now, taking Turing’s question a step further, we ask ourselves: Can a computer use its intelligence to create? can a machine be creative? can you have some original ideas?

“How to manage (big) data? (September 15): Used correctly, Big Data is the best vehicle for implementing a data-driven paradigm, perhaps the biggest challenge and the biggest leap in quality organizations can aspire to today, and a strategic need to be competitive in the future. Gonzalo Zarza, Data & AI Studio Partner (VP Tech), sheds light on the main concepts and definitions of the world of (Big) Data, analyzes the fundamentals of data architectures, the typical stages of a big data framework, its technologies and its tools the most used. Finally, lay the foundation for a successful data project.

‘Data vs Strategy’ (September 22): Izaskun Lpez-Samaniego, Data Strategy Manager explains how data culture should be linked to the company’s strategy and serve the achievement of its objectives. But what if we don’t consider the client’s goals? How to unite technology and strategy.

“Humans, technology and design thinking” (September 29): given by Yolanda Alfaro, consulting director, the ethical limits of the use of data will be explored, as well as the importance they have in the development of products and services , as well as its impact on society.

The registration form for these seminars is available via this link.

U-tad, academic reference in the field of Data

U-tad is a University Center specializing in techniques, skills and competences focused on the digital industry. Following a unique and pioneering educational model, it has become an academic benchmark in Big Data and Data Science training.

U-tad currently teaches a ‘Master in Data Science and Big Data’ (600h.) Face-to-face and online, the curriculum of which is reviewed annually in accordance with the recommendations of its Industrial Committee formed, among others, by companies such as Globant, OpenSistemas , Telefnica, Banco Santander, Minsait by Indra, Vodafone, Neoris, which allows them to offer academic content adapted to the professional skills requirements that companies need.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric