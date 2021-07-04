biggest asteroid: Everything you need to know about Ceres the first and biggest asteroid

There is something special between Mars and Jupiter in our solar system. Most of the asteroids passing near Earth come from here. Among them is the only dwarf planet in the solar system – Ceres. It is the largest of all asteroids and its mass is one third of the entire belt. When Giuseppe Piazzi first saw it in 1801, it was just a point of light like a star. This is why Ceres and the other belt objects found with it were named asteroids, which in Greek means star-like. However, due to its massiveness, it was considered a dwarf planet in 2006.

Is life possible?

In 2015, a spaceship was sent for the first time to a dwarf planet. Dawn, who went to see Ceres up close, saw almost 300 marks on its surface. It was previously believed to be ice, but Dawn’s discovery revealed that it contains hydrated magnesium sulfate and sodium carbonate that remains after the seasonal lakes in the ground turn to vapor. The presence of salt at the location of these light marks suggests that this is the only place outside of Earth and Mars where carbonates are present. They indicate the possible conditions of life.

Something about Ceres that is only on Earth and Mars

Ceres owes its name to the Roman god associated with the harvest. It takes 4.6 years to complete a revolution around the Sun. It performs one revolution on its axis every 9 hours. Carbonates have certainly been found on it, but there is no evidence of any atmosphere on it. A certain amount of vapor was found, which appears to have been produced by the evaporation of ice due to small collisions. However, it is very special because there is water which is not found on many planets or other objects but which is the most essential for life. He has no moon of his own and no ring of any kind.

Why the plan to settle humans?

The importance of Ceres in the search for life can be understood by the fact that scientists have now thought of working on a mega-satellite that will revolve around Ceres. Humans will be installed here. According to the team, the amount of nitrogen here is enough to create an Earth-like atmosphere. 78% of nitrogen is present in the earth’s atmosphere. Ceres is 500 million kilometers from Earth and having a base here will allow humans to go to Jupiter and Saturn.