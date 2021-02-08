Biggest asteroid: The biggest asteroid of 2021 will fly over in March as NASA Watches: NASA will install the biggest asteroid next month

The passage of asteroids near Earth is nothing new, but next month such asteroid will undertake a journey that will be monitored by many space agencies around the world. In fact 231937 (2001 FO32) will be the biggest asteroid of the year. According to the US space agency NASA, it is at least 1,024 meters wide. Although there is no threat to Earth, NASA has placed it in the category of dangerous asteroids.

How much danger now

Asteroid 2001 FO32 is moving at a speed of 34.4 kilometers per hour in the solar system. According to NASA, the 2001 FO32 will cross 5.3 lunar distances (LD) from Earth on March 21, or 2 million kilometers. This asteroid is classified as potentially dangerous. However, that does not mean that there is still a danger. It is possible that this class of asteroids will reach Earth in the future, but that won’t happen anytime soon.

Will he hit the earth?

In fact, the way asteroids affect a lot of things, like the gravity of objects in the solar system. For this reason, their path may change. Apart from this, their path can also be altered by the emission of radiation as the sun melts and then cools. This is called the Yarkovsky effect. Due to the radiation, the force exerted on the asteroid acts as a propellant. In the future, this huge asteroid could collide with Earth if it changes course.

Life started with asteroids?

Scientists are eyeing asteroids not only to feel the crisis coming to earth, but also because these objects, born 4.6 billion years ago, have not yet changed. This can help asteroid research find answers to questions related to the universe. Apart from this, it is also believed that the development of life started here due to the collision of asteroids with the earth.

