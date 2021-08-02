Bihar student studying in China dies in suspicious condition, investigation underway, preparations to bring corpse back to India – Indian student found dead in China

Beijing

A 20-year-old Indian student studying at a university in the Chinese city of Tianjin was found dead in his bedroom. The cause of his death is not yet known. Local Chinese officials gave the information on Monday. Aman Nagsen, a resident of Gaya District in Bihar, was a business administration student at Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

He was found dead in his bedroom on July 29. Aman’s cause of death is currently under investigation. Aman was one of the few Indian students who remained in China during the COVID-19 pandemic, while around 23,000 Indian students were unable to return to China due to visa restrictions. The Indian Embassy and his family have been informed of Aman’s death. Preparations are underway to bring his body home.

According to Hindustan Times, Nagsen last spoke to his family on July 23. Since then, he has not answered calls or messages. They didn’t even accept the money transfer. Last week, her family spoke to Aman’s local tutor who contacted the university administration and initiated a search.

Aman’s family appealed to the Indian government to bring his body back to the country through the Foreign Ministry. He had asked for help from the governments of India and China for this. It was said that Aman’s health was very good and that he had no serious illnesses. In such a situation, an investigation is required.