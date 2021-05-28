Bilawal Bhutto says Prime Minister Imran Khan enslaved Pakistan carrying a begging bowl

Strong points:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who borrows worldwide, has become the target of opposition, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Imran Khan wandered to the gates of the world with a begging bowl. He also said that Imran Khan gave Pakistan to international lending countries and made Islamabad a slave.

Bilawal said on Thursday that with Imran Khan’s move, the country’s future was at stake. The PPP leader said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Washington, Riyadh, Dubai and Beijing with a” bowl begging. “This ruined the prestige of the country. He said Imran Khan was running the country’s economy by taking loans, which created a threat for many generations.

“Imran Khan took out a loan of 10 billion dollars”

PPP leader Bilawal said that in 2021 itself, Imran Khan took out a loan of $ 10 billion, thanks to which total debt rose by 35%. Pakistan’s external debt rose from $ 95 billion to $ 116 billion during Imran Khan’s tenure. Bilawal Bhutto said that even if Pakistan mortgages all of its assets, it will never be able to repay this debt. This has placed Pakistan in a dangerous situation from which the country can hardly recover.

Bilawal said people may not realize it just yet, but generations to come will suffer from this huge debt. He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s capitalist mafia friends were looting the government treasury. Bilawal warned that Imran Khan’s government should pay attention to the poor and working people who are unable to feed their families due to rising inflation.

Now every Pakistani has a debt of Rs 1 lakh 75 thousand

This statement by the leader of the PPP came at a time when Imran Khan committed to repay the loan by taking out a loan. By asking for money from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Imran Khan’s government took a loan from China and paid it back. Prime Minister Imran Khan, determined to make Pakistan poor, traps the citizens of his country in the debt trap. Recently in the Parliament of Pakistan, the government of Imran Khan admitted that every Pakistani now has a debt of Rs 1 lakh 75,000.

In this, the contribution of the government of Imran Khan is Rs 54,901, or 46% of the total loan amount. Pakistanis’ debt burden has increased over the past two years. That is, since Imran took power from Pakistan, the debt of every citizen of the country keeps increasing. The condition is that Pakistan becomes an economic slave to China.