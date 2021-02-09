bilawal bhutto zardari warns the Pakistani army: Bilawal Bhutto warns the Pakistani army, do not interfere in politics, otherwise …

Strong points:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to once again strengthen the grip of power over the strength of the army. In view of this danger, opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto warned the army. Pakistani People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto on Monday warned the military not to interfere in the elections and Senate policies. He said that if the senatorial elections were contested, it would affect the whole country.

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutts said the PPP wanted the military not only to interfere in senatorial elections, but should not have a political role. He said if the military is a political office then it should be closed. Bilawal also said the Imran government will only stay now because it has the backing of the military.

‘If the military made this contested election …’

Bilawal said Imran’s party does not have a real majority in the National Assembly. In attacking the army, Bilawal Bhutto said: “The army has played a role in our history and our reality. We must continue the war against it until we achieve success. He hopes that the senatorial elections will be held in a fair manner. He said if the military made this contested election it would be a controversial issue for the whole country.

Please say that the Pakistani army chief summoned the leaders of all major parties in the country to a party held at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi. It included the brother of Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif, the son of Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, several seasoned politicians in Pakistani politics. During this time, the head of the ISI was also present. Meanwhile, Bajwa discussed the issue of making Gilgit a province but at the same time he had an argument with Bilawal and Shahbaz Sharif.

Pakistani army chief rages as soon as war in Bangladesh is mentioned

Bilawal Bhutts said a similar situation existed in 1971 and at that time the military was interfering in political affairs. He cited the Balochistan issue and the ISI’s political intervention and the army’s open support for Imran Khan. The head of the Pakistani army broke as soon as Bilawal recounted the 1971 Bangladesh war. Bajwa said that only leaders like you meet the army. We are not coming to you. He said it was your mutual quarrel, we have nothing to do with him.