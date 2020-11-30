Bildu participates for the first time in an act in memory of an ETA victim

Historic day at the Congress of Deputies. For the first time, Bildu joined in an act in memory of an ETA victim in Congress, in particular the tribute to former socialist minister Ernest Lluch, assassinated by ETA 20 years ago years.

The spokesperson for the Bildu group, Mertxe Aizpurua, was present at the event, which participated on behalf of “the Basque sovereignist left”.

The event, chaired by the President of the Chamber, Meritxell Batet, of the PSC, as the winner, was organized in collaboration with the Ernest Lluch Foundation. The event took place in the convention hall named after the former minister.

In addition to other ministers of health such as the “ popular ” Ana Pastor, now second vice-president of the Lower House, or the current head, Salvador Illa, also of the CPS, had in tribute the presence of Enric Lluch, nephew of the winner.

There was the presence of leaders from all parliamentary groups, including Adriana Lastra (PSOE), José Ignacio Echániz (PP) Iván Espinosa de los Montero (Vox), Sofía Castañón (Podemos), Mikel Legarda (PNV), Gabriel Rufián (ERC), and Mertxe Aizpurua cited above, by EH Bildu.

Ernest Lluch was a Member of the Constituent Courts and, after being elected in 1979 as a Member of Parliament for Girona, he was spokesperson for the Catalan Socialist parliamentary group in Congress, when the PSC had its own group in the House.

Felipe González appointed him Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs in his first government, that of 1982, and he held this post until 1986, after having applied the General Law on Health. After leaving the government, he returned to teaching at the Department of History of Economic Doctrines at the Central University of Barcelona.

He was a member of the pacifist organization Elkarri and defender of dialogue to achieve the pacification of the Basque Country. ETA member Iñaki Krutxaga killed him on 21 November 2000 by shooting him twice in the head in the garage of his house in Barcelona.