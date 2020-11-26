Bildu’s definitive support for budgets after obtaining broad support from its bases

Updated: Thursday, November 26, 2020 8:50 PM

Published on: 11/26/2020 8:39 PM

EH Bildu will finally support the general budgets of the coalition government after having obtained the support of most of its bases. 91.55% of the members of the Basque party (1,453 votes) voted “yes” to the first accounts of Pedro Sánchez. 5.6% voted no, while 2.9% abstained.

The last word was held by the activism, which had to answer the following question: “Do you agree that the five deputies of EH Bildu in the Spanish Congress of Deputies vote affirmatively for the EMP of the PSOE-Podemos government ? “. A question to which the training manager had asked them to answer with a “yes”.

The leader Bildu assured in his defense that “the independent Basque republic goes by saying” yes “to budgets”. According to him, the objective of supporting the EMP is to keep open what he called the “window of opportunity” and also to obtain more rights for sectors affected by the pandemic and the economic recession.

Citizens announce their “ no ”

The one who has already announced that he will vote “no” on budgets is the citizen. The leader of the orange team, Inés Arrimadas, criticized Sánchez because, she said, “he preferred to take the hand of Otegi and Junqueras”.

“We said we were going to work to stop the crazy things and we also promised that if Sánchez took the radical path, he could never say he would have no other choice. We kept both promises.” , he added.