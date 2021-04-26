Bill Clinton Ghislaine Maxwell: Photos of Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the White House: Bill Clinton’s photo with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislina Maxwell goes viral

Washington

There was a row about the photos of former US President Bill Clinton with famous financier Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, Jeffrey Epstein is accused of running a sex racket and supplying girls to many of America’s top politicians. In these photos taken at the White House, Clinton and Epstein are also seen with the brash Maxwell, who has been accused of providing the girls. Last year, a book by Prakashi claimed Bill Clinton’s affair with Ghislin.

This photo was taken in the White House

This photo is recounted from September 1993. In which the two accused of operating a sex racket are seen smiling and shaking hands with then President Bill Clinton. The couple were among Clinton’s VIP guests who donated large sums of money to Clinton. Epstein donated around 81 lakh rupees for the reconstruction of the Oval Office. For which Bill and Hillary Clinton also honored Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein accused of running a sex racket

In 2008, Jeffrey Epstein was first convicted of procuring a girl under the age of 18 for the purpose of prostitution. Since then, numerous allegations have also been made about Bill Clinton. However, Clinton has always denied such allegations, saying she had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Even after leaving the White House, Bill Clinton used Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express ship on several occasions.

(Pic- William J. Clinton Presidential Library)

Clinton claims affair with Ghislin Maxwell

In a book last year, it was alleged that Bill Clinton had an affair with Monica Lewinsky as well as Ghislin Maxwell. The book, titled “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Disappearance of Jeffrey Epstein,” is based on the biography of famous financier Jeffrey Epstein. Explain that there was a good relationship between Jeffrey and Clinton. This book was written by Elaine Goodman and Daniel Harper. He indicates that Clinton and Maxwell met on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet while traveling overseas. William J. Clinton Presidential Library)

Epstein has been charged with sexual violence

Bill Clinton himself admitted that he made four trips on Epstein’s plane, but had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Let us know that Epstein committed suicide in 2019. Maxwell is charged with horse trading and involvement in the sexual exploitation of girls for Epstein, although he denies them.