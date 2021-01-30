Bill Gates: Bill Gates warns – future epidemic will be 10 times more deadly than Corona – Bill Gates warns next pandemic could be 10 times more serious than Covid-19

Strong points:

Bill Gates warns countries around the world of future epidemics.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has issued a warning about a future pandemic. He claimed that any future epidemic would be 10 times more deadly than the current corona virus. He stressed that all countries should learn a lesson from the corona virus outbreak. More than 2.2 million people have died from the corona virus worldwide, while the number of infected has reached more than 10 million.

The next pandemic will be 10 times more dangerous

Speaking to German media, Bill Gates said he was not ready for the next pandemic. He called on governments around the world to protect their citizens from possible new diseases. He said the outbreak is bad, but future outbreaks could be 10 times worse. Gates claimed that if the corona virus outbreak had occurred five years earlier, the world would not have been able to produce the vaccine so soon.

Aware of vaccine nationalism

Bill Gates praised the scientists and organizations that helped create the Kovid vaccine. Not only that, he also called on world leaders to avoid vaccine nationalism. Gates said everyone should support the proper distribution of the vaccine.

Bill Gates helps the poor through the foundation

Billionaire Bill Gates created the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with his wife. Through which he helps the poor and the helpless in many countries, including India. According to their website, the Foundation wants to open the possibility to everyone. We all see the same value in life. That’s why we are committed to improving the quality of life for people around the world.

What is “vaccine nationalism”?

When a country tries to get vaccine doses only for its citizens or residents, this is called “vaccine nationalism”. Such a situation arises when a country tries to reserve the vaccine in a way for its domestic market and citizens before it becomes available in other countries. For this, the government of the country concerned concludes a pre-purchase agreement with the manufacturer of the vaccine.

‘Vaccine nationalism’ is nothing new

It is not the first time that all the countries of the world have walked the path of “vaccine nationalism”. There was a similar build-up of vaccines around the time of the H1N1 flu epidemic in 2009. Then Australia was the first country to successfully manufacture the H1N2 flu vaccine. But he restricted the export of this vaccine. In contrast, some rich countries had entered into a pre-purchase agreement for the vaccine with several pharmaceutical companies. Only the United States has signed an agreement for 6 lakh vaccine doses.