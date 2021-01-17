Bill Gates Farmland: Bill Gates Becomes America’s Largest Farmland Owner: America’s Highest Farmland Near Bill Gates

Washington

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Company and one of the richest people in the world, started investing in agriculture in developing countries since 2000, showing an interest in agriculture. Now his name and that of his wife Melinda are at the top of the list of farm owners in America. Gates owns 2.42 lakh acres of land spread across 12 states.

Land Report magazine cited Michael Larsen’s profile in the Wall Street Journal. Larson was the Gates family fund manager in 1994. According to the report, the Gates couple bought more than a lakh of land, which has now doubled. In the early 2000s, he started helping farmers in developing countries. A year ago, Gates and One were also built, which would help the backward community in farming.

A few days ago, Bill Gates entered the limelight in India when he praised Indian Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vaccination efforts. Bill Gates said: “It is encouraging to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine production capacity at a time when the whole world is trying to fight the corona virus.”

Bill Gates is deeply concerned about the worsening situation in the country due to the corona virus. He also said earlier that there was a need to be vigilant about the corona outbreak. He had said the condition would improve with the Corona vaccine, but it’s not that easy. He had said that quick work should be done to overcome the new tension. The first month of this year can be very difficult.