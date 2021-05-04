Bill Gates Latest News: After 27 Years of Divorce, Bill and Melinda Gates Divorced: Bill Gates and Melinda Divorce

Strong points:

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda decide to go their separate ways. The 27-year partnership ends with the agreement of the two. Bill Gates released a statement shared on Twitter with his wife Washington

Microsoft co-founder and richest person in the world, Bill Gates, and his wife Melinda have decided to end their 27-year association. Bill Gates and Melinda have announced their divorce. Both said in a statement that in the times to come, we will no longer be able to walk together.

Bill Gates and Melinda issued a joint statement on this matter. Bill Gates shared this statement on Twitter, which states, “After a long conversation and work on our relationship, we have decided to end our marriage.” Over the past 27 years, she has raised and raised her three amazing children. We have also created a foundation that works for the healthy and enjoyable life of people all over the world.

This joint statement further said: “We will work even more together for this mission. However, we now believe that in times to come, we will not be able to live together as husband and wife. So we are going to start a new life. In such a situation, people are expected to have space and privacy for our family.

Let me tell you that Bill Gates and Melinda got married in 1994. Although they first met in 1987. People are also surprised by the news about the end of this 27-year-old race. Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world. Apart from that, he is also known for his philanthropic work.

