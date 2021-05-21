Bioethics committee approves second dose of AstraZeneca for people under 60, but with informed consent

Updated: Friday, May 21, 2021 3:06 PM

Published on: 05/21/2021 3:05 PM

People who want to take the second dose of AstraZeneca and not Pfizer will need to sign a verbal consent to do so. This is what the Spanish Bioethics Committee has concluded, it has ruled on the possibility that people under the age of 60 who have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will refuse to receive the second dose from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer after an Instituto Carlos III trial approved the safety and efficacy of this combination.

As explained in a statement, those who refuse to receive the second dose of Pfizer to continue with the AstraZeneca regimen will be required to sign “a specific informed consent protocol, documenting both their rejection of vaccination in such a regimen and that they have sufficient information on the risk of thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia associated with the Vaxzevria vaccine ”.

Even so, the document points out, “this does not imply modifying or waiving, in any way, the general criterion of verbal consent for vaccination against COVID-19.”

The Bioethics Committee therefore supports what has been approved by the Interterritorial Council: allowing those under 60 to receive the complete AstraZeneca guide with prior informed consent.

Currently, thousands of people under the age of 60 are waiting to receive the full cycle of the COVID vaccine after being inoculated with a first dose of AstraZeneca and after the use of this vaccine in children under that age has been discouraged.

On April 30, the Public Health Commission agreed to extend the time interval for administering the second dose to people under the age of 60 who had received the first dose of AztraZeneca from 12 to 16 weeks, until that more information be available.

Subsequently, during the plenary session of the Interterritorial Council on May 19, it was agreed that those who refused this vaccination could be vaccinated with AstraZeneca with prior informed consent. An option now approved by the Bioethics Committee.