Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2018-2028 – Old Sport Republic

Biomedical freezers and refrigerators are medicinal devices that are specially used to store up various medical samples such as vaccines, blood products, medicines, flammable chemicals and enzymes. Biomedical freezers and refrigerators are used in research laboratories, hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, and blood banks. Biomedical freezers and refrigerators offer optimal storage of medical products conditions as compared with the domestic biomedical freezers and refrigerators. Biomedical freezers and refrigerators are of different types based on the application in diverse fields. Biomedical refrigerators are widely used in biomedical engineering facilities and research laboratories. Moreover, blood bank refrigerators are medicinal apparatus principally used in blood banks.

The report provides analysis of global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market for the period 2016-2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is expected to grow at significant CAGR above 5% throughout the forecast period and reach around USD 5 billion by 2026.

Market Dynamics

Escalating demand for bio pharmaceuticals and organ transplant, increase in demand for organ transplant owing to the rise in occurrence of organ failure are some of the primary factors that are boosting the biomedical freezers and refrigerators market growth globally. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiac diseases, and infectious diseases is an important factor in boosting the growth of the global biomedical freezers and refrigerators market. Technological advancements in healthcare grade refrigerators and freezers is also anticipated to drive the growth of the biomedical freezers and refrigerators market during the forecast period. Mounting demand for biomedical refrigerators among the pharmaceutical companies and research labs is projected to foster the biomedical freezers and refrigerators market throughout the forecast time frame. Additionally, Growing need for trustworthy blood storage for maintaining the donated blood through transportation of blood samples and donor sessions is boosting the overall market growth. Growing spending on healthcare infrastructure and high quality standards are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global market.

The increasing occurrences of chronic diseases with the growth in old population are considerably increasing the consumption of various pharmaceutical products and number of procedures of blood transfusion. This factor is propelling the demand for the biomedical refrigerators across all the end use segments. However, rising inclination towards refurbished equipment and high cost of medical grade freezers and refrigerators are some of the factors that may restrict the growth of the global biomedical freezers and refrigerators market.

Market Segmentation

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers Market, By Product:

Plasma Freezers

Blood Bank Refrigerators

Lab Refrigerators

Lab Freezers

Ultra-low Temperature Freezers

Shock Freezers

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers Market, By End-use:

Blood Banks

Pharmacies

Hospitals

Research Labs

Diagnostic Centers

Global Biomedical refrigerators and freezers Market, by Geography

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Chile, Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA



Market Participants

The global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is characterized by the presence of experienced and established players. Some of the key players include Migali Scientific, Aegis Scientific, Follett, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America, Azbil Corporation, Helmer Scientific, Binder, Haier Biomedical, Eppendorf, Arctiko, B Medical Systems, Powers Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Liebherr-International.